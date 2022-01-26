A $20.8 million project to drastically expand the building housing a popular Bozeman bakery is set to receive public investment.
The Wildlands project is planning to bring new commercial space and residences to the building housing Wild Crumb bakery and Fink’s Delicatessen at the corner of East Peach Street and North Wallace Avenue. The three-story addition would wrap around the existing building and would include a dozen residential units and some new commercial space.
Developer Eric Ladd, with Outlaw Partners, told the Chronicle in November that both Wild Crumb and Fink’s will be able to remain in their spaces.
City commissioners this week approved $583,445 in tax increment financing dollars to go toward the project.
David Fine, the city’s economic development program manager, said at this week’s commission meeting, said the project is an “extraordinarily” difficult one due to site and zoning constraints.
Redevelopment projects that area of town generally have more hurdles than most, Fine said.
“It’s a relatively low-density zoning designation with a very high cost of land, and a lot of infrastructure that needs to be remediated,” Fine said, “which is a big part of the reason for having a tax increment finance district there in the first place.”
The tax increment funds are from the Northeast Urban Renewal District. TIFs are not a new or additional tax, but come from a portion of tax dollars being diverted away from their original destinations to redevelopment funds.
Fine said that the northeast renewal district allows funds to be used for public infrastructure related to the project, impact fees, and demolition of structures.
Fine noted that the site has a dilapidated shed and abandoned fuel tanks that will have to be removed. Nearly $100,000 of the TIF reimbursement funds will go to demolition of existing structures, according to Fine’s presentation.
Sidewalk, curb, gutter and alley work will account for $250,000. About $171,000 in city impact fees, $30,000 in other public utility infrastructure, $20,000 in fiber infrastructure and about $14,000 in cash in lieu of water rights make up the rest of the reimbursement allocation.
Fine said the deal is unusual in that the reimbursement payments won’t start until the project has paid taxes for two fiscal years, Fine said, and even then, the city will only reimburse the developers with money they have already paid in taxes.
“This is an approach that eliminates risk for the city,” Fine said.
The deal also includes a commitment that Outlaw will provide three units for rent or sale at 120% of the area median income in a future development in the neighborhood. Fine said the units will be deed restricted for 30 years.
The expected annual tax revenue from the project is projected to be $209,000, Fine said.
“So this is a project that will …. quickly increase the tax base with a relatively small public investment as well as get a commitment for future affordable housing units,” Fine said. “So it’s it’s kind of a win-win-win as TIF projects go.”