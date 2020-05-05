Bozeman city commissioners will soon begin budgeting for next year, and that process will be informed by financial impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic that’s reduced revenues in some places and led to savings in others.
Kristin Donald, finance director for the city, gave an update to city commissioners Monday outlining where the city is at in terms of money spent and revenue collected. She said the city’s finances looked normal for the most part at the end of the third quarter on March 31, but that larger impacts will be apparent by July.
“The city ended the third quarter in a very strong position and, in particular, in areas that we needed it to as we experience financial impacts of COVID-19 in the fourth quarter,” Donald said.
Donald said the city has collected revenue in a couple of areas that will help it offset the loss of some revenue expected in the fourth quarter. For example, parking services has collected 92% of its estimated revenue already, which will help make up for revenue lost as people stay home instead of park in town.
According to a financial report from Donald, fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect city operations on March 13, although its spending and revenue were still within budget for the third quarter.
The fourth quarter will likely reflect the recent economic downturn that’s resulted from businesses closing their doors, employees being furloughed or laid off and consumers staying home.
The recession caused by the pandemic is unlike anything seen before because of its swift changes, Donald’s report says.
It’s predicted that the U.S. will see a sharp economic downturn over the next several months and then experience rapid growth in 2021, although a recession like the one the U.S. experienced starting in 2008 is not off the table.
Donald’s report says a severe recession would be the result of a drawn out response to COVID-19. Although case numbers in Montana have largely plateaued, public health officials have said that a resurgence of the virus could lead to the reclosure of businesses.
During this economic downturn, Donald said the city finance department will pay close attention to revenue based on charges for services and fines such as water, sewer, solid waste, recreation programs and parking tickets that could be impacted by the COVID-19 response.
Donald said the city will lose estimated revenue from its park rental program, delays in fine payments as the courts have been closed and on recreation programs. She said the city has saved money by not filling some vacant positions that are non-essential and by not having staff travel for training.
Donald said the city will keep track of costs related to the virus that may be eligible for reimbursement through federal or state grants.
Right now, the city is in line to stay on budget with its expenditures for fiscal year 2020. The city has recorded $118.6 million in total revenue through March 31, which accounts for 64% of total revenue budgeted.
Donald noted in her report that the 2008 recession had impacted heavily the housing market and construction industry leading to a dramatic drop in revenue from the building inspection fund. There has not been slow down yet during this economic downturn, but city staff will watch for changes in the number of building permits that are submitted and model different scenarios for how that could impact next year’s budget.
As a result of people staying home and avoiding driving, revenues from the state gas tax are projected to be cut in half in 2021, Donald said. That money is used to pay for city street projects. Donald said the city’s reserves and other cost-savings will likely be able to make up for that reduction in revenue.
Donald said there likely won’t be impacts to property tax revenues because property values were reassessed last year and won’t be reassessed again until next year.
Mayor Chris Mehl said the city’s finances will be reviewed again soon as new information becomes available and staff begin to draw up a preliminary budget.
“I think you’re going to see a slow moving train here...there’s not going to be an answer right away to what this all means,” Mehl said.
