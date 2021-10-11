Support Local Journalism


In front of seven teepees standing in the snow on Peet’s Hill, Bozeman marked Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a powerful celebration Monday evening.

Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus read a proclamation, acknowledging Bozeman is built on the ancestral lands of the Bitterroot Salish, Pend d’Oreille, Kootenai, Blackfeet, Northern Cheyenne, Crow, Chippewa Cree, Assiniboine, Gros Ventre, Dakota and other Indigenous nations.

The land acknowledgment was followed by a blessing from Walter Fleming, the head of Native American studies at Montana State University and a speech by Denise Juneau, former Montana superintendent of public instruction, about the significance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Juneau said Indigenous Peoples’ Day is reminder to educate yourself about Native people.

“It’s a day for people to reflect on past injustices and the strengths of our native ancestors. It’s a day to celebrate current Indigenous people, our progress and our ways of being, it’s a day to look to the future, to commit to finding ways to support the next generation,” Juneau said.

About 200 people attended the event, trekking through snow to the southern end of Peet’s Hill, where the seven teepees stand facing east.

The crowd gathered in a circle to hear the speakers, cheering as Andrus proclaimed that Bozeman “supports the contribution of Indigenous people to our community, economy and rich culture by observing and celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”

Following the speeches, Maleeya Knows His Gun, who is Miss Indian MSU, started the crowd in a Round Dance led by the Bear Canyon Singers.

Knows His Gun, 19, a sophomore nursing student at MSU who is Crow and Northern Cheyenne, said she wanted to celebrate all that Indigenous people have been through and make sure people know:

“We’re still here, we’re still thriving, we’re not going anywhere anytime soon,” Knows His Gun said after Monday’s event.

Long after the speeches and dance wrapped up, people were still milling around the teepees, which by then illuminated the night in green, red, blue and yellow.

The teepees were set up Friday by the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, who did so with the Pretty Shield Foundation and Bozeman-based Mountain Time Arts.

William Snell, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, said Monday that hundreds of people have already been up to see the teepees, which will be there through this week. Some have been awestruck by the sight, Snell said.

Snell said his goal is to bring people together to recognize Indigenous cultures. Snell’s great-grandmother, Pretty Shield, told his mother — who told him — that it’s important to share their way of life.

The teepees are one way to do that.

“It’s not just a lodge, every piece, every element of the lodge has a meaning and it all surrounds family and family unity,” Snell said. “We just want to reach and touch the hearts of people from an American Indian perspective. That’s our goal, just the better understanding of us as American Indians.”

