The first recommendation for Bozeman's city budget includes proposed raises for city staffers, as well as property tax increases.
The recommended $169.7 million budget suggests an increase in property taxes and assessments totaling 9.92%, which amounts to a $256 annual increase for the owner of an average home. City Manager Jeff Mihelich introduced the recommended budget to city commissioners this week, kicking off a budget timeline that is planned to take until late June.
Expenditures in the recommended budget are proposed to grow about 7% percent from last year, which Mihelich said is also partially driven by inflation, which is over 8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“What I’m recommending to you is increasing spending to a level that is more than you've seen over recent years, but it's still below the rate of inflation and we think that’s really important,” Mihelich said.
Mihelich said they are recommending pay raises for city staff. The city has over 500 employee positions, but 105 were open as of Tuesday, Mihelich said.
“That scares me to be honest with you. I continue to worry that we’re not going to provide the services that our residents expect and deserve because I can’t fill positions and people continue to leave,” Mihelich said.
Persistent vacancies at the city extend to both ends of the pay scale, Mihelich said, and are having an impact on the city’s day-to-day work and bigger picture efforts.
Some employees are having to do the work of multiple positions, Mihelich said, which is worsening the situation. Mihelich said he is optimistic the pay raises may make a difference.
“I pulled every rabbit out of my hat I could think of in that space,” Mihelich said. “I don’t know how else to describe it to you. We are where we are right now.”
The budget also includes adding new positions to several departments, including in community development, the library, parks and recreation and the fire department. The fire department positions are due to a city plan to buy a new “quick response” fire vehicle that will be able to respond to calls that don’t require a full engine response.
The new vehicle brings with it six new positions as well as an additional battalion chief, Mihelich said.
The budget includes $35 million in capital projects, the largest of which is the relocation of Fire Station #2, which voters approved a $6.7 million bond to fund in last November's elections.
The budget recommends $1.2 million in grants to local nonprofits, a marked jump from last year’s $460,000 in allocations. City commissioners included increasing support to local social service agencies in their two-year priority list earlier this year.
The recommended budget includes no increases for residential water or wastewater rates, and a 9% stormwater rate increase — which amounts to a roughly $7.60 increase for the average homeowner.
Mihelich said the city isn’t recommending to levy all the mills it is permitted to under state law.
Discussions in the coming weeks will dive deeper into the specific funds within the city budget.