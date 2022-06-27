The Bozeman Bucks are planning to build an indoor practice facility at the county fairgrounds in Bozeman.
Bozeman Legion Baseball currently leases land from the county for their field at the fairgrounds, and are proposing to build a 8,640-square-foot facility on the 5 acres they currently lease. Garrett Schultz, program director, said they have been kicking around the idea of an indoor facility for years.
The facility is planned to be pretty bare bones, with six batting cages that could be moved to open up the space for throwing or base-running practice.
Schultz said the program currently uses school and other indoor facilities during the winter, but after Montana Indoor Sports closed in 2021, their practice space was limited.
“This would create a lot of freedom and flexibility in our schedule and how we want to use it,” Schultz said. “Right now the program makes do wherever we can, but this is going to be a huge improvement.”
They are proposing to build near the field’s right foul line, Schultz said. With changing materials and labor costs, Schultz said they don’t have a final price tag, but expect it to be close to $700,000.
The organization has fundraised more than $600,000 from over 50 donors, Schultz said.
The project’s site plans are currently under city review. Dani Hess, the city’s spokesperson, said Monday that the plans will have to undergo a city commission hearing due to exemption from city code that were requested.
The item has not yet been scheduled for a city agenda, Hess said in an email.
Schultz said they also submitted a corresponding building permit application and would hope to start construction as soon as possible, with an expected three to four month construction timeline.
“Our goal is to have it constructed before the snow flies,” Schultz said.
Bozeman Bucks coach Sean Potkay said an indoor facility would fill a “major need” in the baseball program to get athletes consistent practice space during the long winter months. It would come in handy during the season, too, Potkay said, since teams will be able to practice while games are happening on the field.
The program also plans to share the space with youth baseball teams.
Potkay said he can remember people talking about building an indoor facility when he played for the Bucks in the 2000s.
“It’s really been a conversation inside Bozeman baseball for 20 years at least, if not longer than that,” Potkay said.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.