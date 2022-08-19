Let the news come to you

The proposal to build an indoor baseball practice facility at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in northeast Bozeman got a thumbs up from city commissioners this week.

Site plans for a 8,640 square foot facility proposed by the Bozeman Bucks Legion Baseball program for next to their existing field are still waiting on final approval and building permits from the city, but commissioners did give them the go-ahead to skirt some city standards

The commission was asked to approve 15 exemptions from city standards for the site plans.

