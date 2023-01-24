Where fraternity houses should go and whether zoning is the right way to try to appease neighbors near Montana State University was the center of discussion at a Community Development Board meeting this week.
The board met to consider a zone text amendment submitted by a group of residents who live near a new off-campus fraternity house which requests that Bozeman reinstate zoning restrictions limiting where Greek life organizations can have a house.
After about two hours of talking about the issue, the board voted 3-2 to continue the item to gather more information. The board plans to meet in mid-February to resume the discussion.
The issue started when the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity began renting a house on West Garfield Street last year. Several neighbors noticed the young tenants, then noticed their parties and the large number of people coming and going from the single-family home.
Several of the neighbors were confused, said resident Kathy Powell, who represented their application during the meeting, because they were under the impression that city codes did not allow for a fraternity in that spot due to its zoning.
When they looked into it, though, they learned that the city had made a zoning change in 2018 that they didn’t know about.
Prior to 2018, fraternities and sororities were permitted in the R-4, residential high density, and R-O, residential office, districts, according to the city, as well as by conditional use in R-3, residential medium-density. They were also allowed in B-2, B-3 and REMU zones.
In an update of city codes in 2018, they were included with group living designations and allowed throughout the city, save for a few zones.
The neighbors — who showed up in numbers for the board meeting — argue that the code change was improperly made and should be reversed.
“The issues really are that group living does not cover the needs or the expected uses of fraternities and sororities,” Powell said. “Fraternities and sororities are unique. They have their own culture, large memberships, big parties, meetings and they need a separate listing.”
A group of neighbors have also filed a lawsuit against the city, the fraternity, and the property owner over the matter. The suit is ongoing.
During the meeting, a slew of residents spoke in support of the requested amendment. Several noted they are concerned that more fraternities could buy homes in their neighborhood and change its character.
“This scares us a little bit,” said Jeff Loeb. “What doesn’t seem right is the ability to rent a home to anybody and have them turn that into an event space, for lack of a better description.”
Representatives for Alpha Sigma Phi and others involved with MSU Greek life also came to the meeting.
Ian Crosbie, the chapter’s president, said that the residents’ issue is with their chapter and that it would be wrong to implicate all Greek organizations.
“We don’t want to see anyone else get caught in the crossfire,” Crosbie said.
City staff recommended the zone text application be denied, but several board members wavered on whether there was another path forward.
Board member Jerry Pape also pointed out that the change requested by neighbors would make it difficult for future fraternities to be built anywhere.
Board Chair Nicole Olmstead said she feels it is not correct to loop fraternities in with group living uses — noting things like meetings, events, or “kegs and eggs” events are not typical residential uses.
Several board members said they didn’t believe a zoning policy change would address the heart of the issue and could just leave the issue for those in higher density zoning districts.
“What we have here are bad neighbors, and so we’re going to take the bad neighbors and we’re going to tell the bad neighbors they can’t live in R-1 or R-2 spaces but it’s okay that the bad neighbors go to the R-4 or R-5 areas of the city, that’s okay,” board bember Chris Egnatz said rhetorically.
The zone text amendment was scheduled to go before the city commission Feb. 7, but because the board voted to continue the item until Feb. 13, that will be rescheduled, city spokesperson Takami Clark said. The commission is now tentatively scheduled to hear the issue at their March 28 meeting, Clark said.
