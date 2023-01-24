Let the news come to you

Where fraternity houses should go and whether zoning is the right way to try to appease neighbors near Montana State University was the center of discussion at a Community Development Board meeting this week.

The board met to consider a zone text amendment submitted by a group of residents who live near a new off-campus fraternity house which requests that Bozeman reinstate zoning restrictions limiting where Greek life organizations can have a house.

After about two hours of talking about the issue, the board voted 3-2 to continue the item to gather more information. The board plans to meet in mid-February to resume the discussion.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

