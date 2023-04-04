Neighbors and board members raised concerns about potential traffic and flood impacts a large northeast Bozeman development may bring to the area during a board meeting this week.
The Canyon Gate development is proposed for 24 acres at the northwest corner of Bridger Canyon Road and Story Mill Drive. Community Development board members voted unanimously to recommend the Bozeman City Commission approve the development’s preliminary plat application.
The city commission is scheduled to review the preliminary plat at its April 18 meeting. City Planner Susana Montana said during the meeting that the plat doesn’t authorize development of any of the lots, and the applicant would have to submit an overall site plan or specific lot site plans.
The preliminary plat application doesn’t include any requests for variances or deviations.
In January 2022, the commission approved annexing the 24 acres and zoning it to R-3, medium density residential zoning, R-5, residential mixed use high density, REMU, residential emphasis mixed-use and B-2M, community business district mixed zoning.
They also approved an annexation agreement that limits the scale of the development in a few ways and requires the developer to build 60 affordable housing units that would be required to be priced at or below households making at or below 120% of the area median income.
Similar to when the development was going through the city’s annexation and zoning process in late 2021 and early 2022, a slew of nearby residents wrote public comments or came out to speak in opposition to the plans during Monday’s Community Development Board meeting.
Neighbors brought up concerns they had with flood risks and traffic impacts, asserting the developer’s traffic study was inadequate. Resident Diana Sauther said during public comment that the below market rate housing units planned for the development shouldn’t outweigh their concerns.
“Those units are not going to be a bargain,” Sauther said. “Please don’t let that color how you hear the comments from the neighborhood because there's very significant traffic, flood and trail connectivity issues.”
A representative for the developer said their traffic studies show the majority of traffic will flow out of the development to the west rather than into the nearby neighborhood.
The developers, which are HomeBase Partners and Andy Holloran, said the preliminary plat mirrors the development plan they presented during the annexation and zoning discussions over a year ago.
The R-3 zoning largely borders the nearby neighborhood on the north, west and south sides. The R-5 is in the middle of the development and the B-2M zoning, which allows for dense mixed-use commercial and residential buildings, is set along Story Mill Road.
In the preliminary plat application, the REMU zoning, which was approved for a sliver of land fronting along Bridger Canyon Road, is replaced by a park.
The preliminary plat application shows a main road through the development, Canyon Gate Boulevard, dead ends at Northview Street.
Montana and several developer representatives said they are working on securing an access through to Northview Street with the homeowners association, but haven’t completed that process.
“That will really reduce the potential traffic going to the existing Legends II neighborhood,” Holloran said.
Board members said they supported the potential for the development to become a neighborhood commercial node and were supportive of the development layout, though most said they would want the developers to secure access to Northview Street.
Several board members also encouraged the developers to meet with the neighbors to hammer out some of the issues, and the board voted 6-1 to approve an amendment recommending the developers be required to meet with the neighbors before the city commission meeting.
Board Chair Henry Happel said he would be an “enthusiastic supporter” of the project if he had seen more of an effort from the developers to work with the neighbors on the plans.
“I think there's lots of good stuff going on here, but it does trouble me because I feel like maybe the developer hasn’t been as communicative or sensitive to the surrounding neighbors as I’d like to see,” Happel said.
