Canyon Gate
A signing opposing the proposed Canyon Gate development is propped up in a yard adjacent to site of development between Story Mill Road and Bridger Drive in this 2021 file photo. 

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Neighbors and board members raised concerns about potential traffic and flood impacts a large northeast Bozeman development may bring to the area during a board meeting this week.

The Canyon Gate development is proposed for 24 acres at the northwest corner of Bridger Canyon Road and Story Mill Drive. Community Development board members voted unanimously to recommend the Bozeman City Commission approve the development’s preliminary plat application.

The city commission is scheduled to review the preliminary plat at its April 18 meeting. City Planner Susana Montana said during the meeting that the plat doesn’t authorize development of any of the lots, and the applicant would have to submit an overall site plan or specific lot site plans.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

