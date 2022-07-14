Bozeman is starting its analysis of land in the Gallatin Valley that is “sensitive” and at risk for development.
City commissioners approved hiring a consultant this week to prepare a sensitive lands study to be used for land decisions in Bozeman and across the valley. Over a dozen organizations, including Gallatin County, the Sierra Club and the U.S. Forest Service, are supporting the project, which will look at land between the Bridgers and Bozeman Pass, Three Forks and the mouth of Gallatin Canyon.
Jon Henderson, the city’s strategic services director, said during the city commission meeting that the study will look at riparian and wildlife corridors, trees, wetlands and agricultural land.
“A comprehensive study is needed to further evaluate habitat corridors between urban and natural areas throughout the area before critical connections are lost to development,” Henderson said.
The end goal is to have a map tool showing sensitive lands in the area that can be publicly shared with landowners, governments, developers and other agencies; as well as some policy and program recommendations for how to implement the study’s findings.
The consultants, Logan Simpson out of Fort Collins, Colorado, are being paid about $220,000 for the 16-month project.
The study will concentrate on privately owned land that is not conserved, Henderson said, though he noted it is just a study and wouldn’t have any bearing on what private property owners can do with their land.
The study will look at existing data, Henderson said, including vetting them to make sure they are accurate, and then determine what gaps in the data exist. The consultants are also tasked with holding public meetings, one-on-one interviews and getting other public input through a survey.
The city will maintain the survey after it is complete, Henderson said.
Many of the partner organizations are contributing to the cost of the study, including $50,000 from Gallatin County. City Manager Jeff Mihelich said they will send the recommendations from the study to other agencies.
“It’s going to impact other jurisdictions much more than us,” Mihelich said.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said the goal of the study is for future land use decisions to be made with “open eyes.”
“We live in an ecosystem … that is one of the most valuable on the planet,” Cunningham said. “Making sure that future development, whether it happens in the city or anywhere in this ecosystem, is done with an acknowledgement of what is here, first we must take inventory of what is here so we can take stock of it.”