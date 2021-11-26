Bozeman beginning capital projects planning By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Nov 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City commissioners over the next few weeks plan to decide how Bozeman will spend its money set aside for streets, water and sewer infrastructure.The Capital Improvement Plan lays out a timeline and budget for projects over the next several years. City Finance Director Kristin Donald presented city commissioners the proposed plan for public works funds this week, which includes things like the street maintenance fund and water and wastewater funds.The commission plans to review the proposed plan for general funds and some other special revenue funds at its Dec. 7 meeting and is scheduled to vote on the plan Dec. 14. City staff discussed at Tuesday’s commission meeting how staffing is impacting the city’s ability to do street projects.City Manager Jeff Mihelich said the city is without a public works director and city engineer, though he said he has shortlisted candidates for both positions and plans to start interviews soon.“We really just don’t have the staff in some respects to do the management and analysis on some of these projects,” Mihelich said. “(At the) top of the organization in public works we’re very light on staff.”The proposed plan schedules the extension of Fowler Lane from Huffine Lane to Oak Street in fiscal years 2024 and 2025, and adding bike lanes and sidewalks on Babcock Street from 15th Avenue to 19th Avenue in fiscal year 2026. Improvements to the intersection of Oak Street and Flanders Mill Road are scheduled for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.According to Donald’s presentation, $1 million is being set aside for the next fiscal year for right-of-way acquisitions for the Fowler connection project.The plan states that bike lanes will be included in all the road projects funded through the street impact fee fund. It includes proposals to purchase additional vehicles for the city’s fleet. Donald said the city is seeing an increase in costs for vehicles and other equipment across the board this year.The plan also includes proposed spending on water and wastewater infrastructure. Planned improvements to the city’s Sourdough intake that were scheduled for fiscal years 2025 and 2026 have been moved to fiscal year 2023. Donald said the city is seeking American Rescue Plan Act money to help fund the $5.1 million project.Mihelich said the city is trying to focus on how to use the capital improvements plan to expand land available for housing.“There’s many improvements within the CIP that will open up opportunities for housing ... mostly sewer and water,” Mihelich said. “We’ve been trying very diligently to extend and invest CIP funds in infrastructure to unlock properties.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jeff Mihelich Kristin Donald Capital Improvement Plan Finance Economics Highway Commissioner Fund Money Funds Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business MAP Brewing teams up with Big Sky Resort for limited-edition "Swifty" chairlift beer 9 min ago Law Helena hospital insists its employees were 'threatened' by law enforcement 4 hrs ago Education Bozeman High School renovations nearing completion Nov 25, 2021 City Bozeman allocates COVID-19 relief direct assistance funds Nov 25, 2021 News Huffing for Stuffing returns with a bang Nov 25, 2021 News 'Continuing to help people': Livingston parents grapple with daughter's death through cornea donation Nov 25, 2021 What to read next Business MAP Brewing teams up with Big Sky Resort for limited-edition "Swifty" chairlift beer Law Helena hospital insists its employees were 'threatened' by law enforcement Education Bozeman High School renovations nearing completion City Bozeman allocates COVID-19 relief direct assistance funds News Huffing for Stuffing returns with a bang News 'Continuing to help people': Livingston parents grapple with daughter's death through cornea donation Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: Governor, DEQ must enforce Montana's Bad Actor mining law Posted: Nov. 26, 2021 Bozeman allocates COVID-19 relief direct assistance funds Posted: Nov. 25, 2021 Letter to the editor: Sen. Daines should back Blackfoot-Clearwater bill Posted: Nov. 25, 2021 Letter to the editor: A carbon fee can help us wean off fossil fuels Posted: Nov. 25, 2021 United Way school programs to become second recipient of county ARPA money Posted: Nov. 24, 2021 Latest Local MAP Brewing teams up with Big Sky Resort for limited-edition "Swifty" chairlift beer 9 min ago Bozeman beginning capital projects planning 1 hr ago Bozeman plans for ninth elementary school pushed back 3 hrs ago Montana State reckoning with offensive issues while preparing for playoffs 4 hrs ago