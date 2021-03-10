New flood maps are set to take effect at the end of April that will establish more stringent development and insurance rules for dozens of buildings near downtown Bozeman in a special flood hazard area.
City commissioners on Tuesday gave final approval to a complete rewrite of the city floodplain regulations. Under the new maps, 182 buildings are in the special flood hazard area.
About half of the buildings were already in the flood hazard area, said Brian Heaston, senior engineer for the city, and about 100 buildings are being mapped out of the floodplain.
The maps are being updated to correct inaccuracies in the 2011 flood maps and would go into effect with or without city approval. Heaston said at a meeting last month that the current maps are not centered correctly on sources of potential flooding, meaning some buildings have been incorrectly looped into or out of a floodplain.
The new maps created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will go into effect in late April.
Buildings in floodplains are required to have flood insurance if they are financed with a federally-backed mortgage, Heaston said.
“These premiums can be very, very expensive: in excess of $10,000 a year for buildings that have full basements,” Heaston said in February. “If any of those buildings are mortgaged, they’re going to have to carry that flood insurance cost. And again, that’s a matter of federal law, there’s no getting around that.”
The city must have floodplain regulations for Bozeman to be eligible for disaster relief and for properties in the floodplain to qualify for federal flood insurance.
FEMA is holding a Zoom workshop for those in Bozeman and Gallatin County on non-residential flood insurance on March 24, Heaston said.
Properties in the special flood hazard area are also subject to other regulations. According to a commission document, the new floodplain regulations meet minimum state and federal requirements that restrict or require permits for certain construction and land alterations.
The special flood hazard area is split into two categories, a floodway and the flood fringe.
A floodway is where floodwater would be the deepest and swiftest moving, typically centered on the flooding source. New construction is prohibited in floodways, existing buildings cannot expand their footprint, and any “significant improvements” to a building would require it be lifted above the elevation of a 100-year flood level.
Restrictions are more relaxed within the flood fringe, though also deal with risk of flood damage to buildings.
