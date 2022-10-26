Let the news come to you

The construction of a new fire station on Montana State University’s campus in Bozeman is one step closer to happening.

City commissioners this week approved signing a lease with MSU for the new fire station, which will replace the existing Fire Station No. 2 that is on 19th Avenue. The lease is for an initial 20 years, with three automatic 10-year renewals built in. The initial 20-year lease calls for an annual lease payment of $53,840.

Several city commissioners raised concerns with the lease terms — noting that they would prefer the city own the land if it was going to build a multi-million dollar station on the land. Voters in 2021 approved a $6.7 million bond for the fire station construction. MSU and the city came to an agreement to place the relocated station on a piece of land on Kagy Boulevard near South 7th Avenue.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

