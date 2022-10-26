The Montana State University Police Station borders the site of a future fire station on West Kagy Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The fire station on South 19th Avenue will be moving to this location.
Snow melts on the site of a future fire station on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The fire station on South 19th Avenue will be moving to this location, next to the Montana State University Police on West Kagy Boulevard.
Snow equipment borders the site of a future fire station on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The fire station on South 19th Avenue will be moving to this location, next to the Montana State University Police on West Kagy Boulevard.
A pole warns of buried fiber cable on the site of a future fire station on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The fire station on South 19th Avenue will be moving to this location, next to the Montana State University Police on West Kagy Boulevard.
The construction of a new fire station on Montana State University’s campus in Bozeman is one step closer to happening.
City commissioners this week approved signing a lease with MSU for the new fire station, which will replace the existing Fire Station No. 2 that is on 19th Avenue. The lease is for an initial 20 years, with three automatic 10-year renewals built in. The initial 20-year lease calls for an annual lease payment of $53,840.
Several city commissioners raised concerns with the lease terms — noting that they would prefer the city own the land if it was going to build a multi-million dollar station on the land. Voters in 2021 approved a $6.7 million bond for the fire station construction. MSU and the city came to an agreement to place the relocated station on a piece of land on Kagy Boulevard near South 7th Avenue.
“It just is, in my opinion, a bad deal for the city of Bozeman,” Commissioner Christopher Coburn said during the meeting.
Coburn voted against the lease, which was approved on a 3-1 vote. Coburn said his main issue was that because the city doesn’t own the land, he is concerned it could cause problems down the line.
City Attorney Greg Sullivan said during the meeting that they pushed MSU to extend the lease terms, and noted it does state that MSU “recognizes the significant public investment made by the City” and that the university will use its best efforts to work on approval for future lease extensions.
“They understood how significant it was, a $6.7 million investment and they did understand our position (that) there’s some uncertainty because of the nature of how they can lease property,” Sullivan said.
Other commissioners noted Coburn’s concerns but said they would vote to approve the lease anyways.
“I think MSU has a vested interest in keeping this site where it is, I think those lease agreements will be renewed,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said.
Jon Henderson, the city’s strategic services director, said Wednesday that the city is still working on final design plans for the fire station, and hope to have those done by the end of the year with a plan to bid the project to construction contractors in early 2023.
If all goes as expected, construction could begin as soon as April 2023, Henderson said.
“There are a considerable number of steps in between now and April that have to go well in order to hit that target for construction in the spring,” Henderson said.
Construction is expected to take 12 to 14 months, Henderson said. The city is also seeking approval to use some money from the fire impact fee fund to help buy a quick response vehicle for the station, Henderson said.
