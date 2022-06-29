City commissioners approved a $183.5 million budget Tuesday with additional allocations for housing and increased wages for city employees.
The budget will raise property taxes for landowners by about 9.9%, or by roughly an additional $250 per year for the average property. It includes $35 million in capital spending, including an allocation for the relocation of fire station No. 2. The city’s fiscal year starts July 1.
The budget recommends wage and benefits increases for city employees, which City Manager Jeff Mihelich said is an effort to retain staff and fill open positions. Over the last year the city has faced a vacancy rate that consistently hovered around 20%.
“I don’t remember a budget in the past where we have spent this much money on personnel and operations frankly and it might be long overdue,” Mayor Cyndy Andrus said.
Inflation also drove cost increases for the city, Mihelich said. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics put inflation at 8.6% at the end of May.
The budget includes new positions at the city, for a total of almost 513 full-time employees.
During a meeting this week, commissioners approved an amendment from Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham to increase the allocation to the community housing fund — which is within the general fund — from five mills to eight mills.
The expected increase in revenues to that fund takes it from about $750,000 in revenues to about $1.2 million. The community housing fund was previously funded through the city’s inclusionary zoning policy, which required developers to either build a certain amount of affordable homes within their development or pay cash instead.
The fund can be used to support affordable housing projects, like the Arrowleaf project and the preservation of affordable units.
Inclusionary zoning was outlawed by the state legislature in 2021. In response to that, city commissioners asked voters in the November elections to support a housing levy that would have funded community housing efforts. That levy failed narrowly.
Cunningham said he took the vote as a signal from voters that they wanted the city to continue funding housing efforts through the general fund. The increased allocation is “reflective of its relative priority,” to the city, Cunningham said.
“We have very few tools as a community to incentivize workforce housing,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham also offered up an amendment that was unanimously approved to allow the city to consider using the community housing fund to pay for land acquisition or land banking for affordable housing projects.
Commissioners spent a significant amount of time discussing grants to local nonprofits. Late in 2021, commissioners voted on a range of priorities they wanted to focus on over the next two years, including increased support for local social services.
Mihelich’s proposed budget included $1.2 million in grants to nonprofits, including organizations like the Sweet Pea Festival and the Human Resources Development Council.
Commissioners at the beginning of their discussion voted to entirely remove the $1.2 million in funding to the 16 agencies, and then vote on additional amendments to add whichever requests back into the budget they wanted to support.
Commissioners voted down approving a $19,000 grant request to the Sweet Pea Festival and didn’t include requested allocations to several other organizations like the Montana Mindfulness Project.
They approved a requested $400,000 to the Human Resources Development Council for the Streamline bus service.
On behalf of Andrus, Cunningham made a motion to move requests from HRDC of $250,000 and $50,000 from the One Valley Community to be funded through remaining funds left in this year’s budget from the community housing fund.
Commissioners also approved amendments to fund $100,000 each to Family Promise and Childcare Connections, $30,000 each to BridgerCare and Haven, $20,000 to the Help Center, $15,000 to the behavioral health organization Suffer Out Loud and $3,000 to the Bozeman Bike Kitchen
Commissioners also approved amendments to allocate $15,000 towards creating demonstration gardens of drought tolerant landscaping, $25,000 towards sustainability work and $35,000 to the city manager’s office to work on outreach to Hispanic people in Bozeman.