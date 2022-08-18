City commissioners approved annexing 13 acres in west Bozeman owned by the Heritage Christian School.
The school property on Durston Road previously was a county island wholly surrounded by the city. It is on a septic system and has two wells for water, one for irrigation and one for drinking water.
The school requested annexation as an early step for potential expansion, School Administrator Jay Cummins told the Chronicle earlier this month. Under the annexation agreement, the school would have to hook up to the city sewer within the next year.
“Really the goal of this project is to plan for future growth,” Zack Graham, an engineer representing the school, said during the commission meeting. “On that current septic system we just can’t do it.”
The annexation agreement allows for the school to remain on its well system for water. The well is registered and monitored by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
Community Development Manager Chris Saunders said staff felt because the water system has oversight from the state, it wouldn’t be a risk to public health and safety to allow the school to stick with it.
“If it was not a DEQ licensed well, it might be a different recommendation from city staff on this,” City Manager Jeff Mihelich said. “But the idea that it’s already certified by DEQ, that they are going to agree to a meter, makes us feel comfortable with this but this is a rare circumstance.”
Commissioner Christopher Coburn introduced an amendment to require the school to hook up to city water, raising concerns about what would happen if the property is sold and that the well wouldn’t be subject to the city’s water use restrictions.
“I think the expectation of most of our annexations is that when you come into the city you are contracting for services, with the city water being one of the most important services,” Coburn said.
The amendment failed 1-4.
Coburn voted against the annexation and a motion to designate zoning for the parcel, which both passed 4-1.
