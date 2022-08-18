Let the news come to you

City commissioners approved annexing 13 acres in west Bozeman owned by the Heritage Christian School.

The school property on Durston Road previously was a county island wholly surrounded by the city. It is on a septic system and has two wells for water, one for irrigation and one for drinking water.

The school requested annexation as an early step for potential expansion, School Administrator Jay Cummins told the Chronicle earlier this month. Under the annexation agreement, the school would have to hook up to the city sewer within the next year.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

