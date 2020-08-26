The Bozeman city commission unanimously approved, with conditions, a 232-unit affordable rental development, daycare center and a new home for a nonprofit medical center on Sacco Drive.
The Arrowhead Park and Perennial Park proposed development will be nine two-story buildings with a mix of one through four bedroom units. All apartments will be geared toward people making 60% or less of the area median income, with roughly one-third of the units being specifically for seniors.
“This is a really outstanding plan,” said city manager Jeff Mihelich while introducing the vote at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. “It addresses so many critical needs in our community and high priorities for this commission.”
All four commissioners and mayor Chris Mehl voiced support for the project during the nearly five-hour-long virtual commission meeting.
“This is exactly what our community needs,” said commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy. “This is a big victory.”
Among the conditions for the project are that it receives the Low Income Housing Tax Credit, or LIHTC, from the Montana Board of Housing. The LIHTC money, if approved by the board of housing, will subsidize the housing to keep it affordable for more than 40 years.
If those tax credits aren’t approved, the project won’t get final approval from the city, according to city community development manager Chris Saunders.
Arrowleaf Park and Perennial Park was spearheaded by the Human Resources Development Council District IX and Seattle-based developer GMD Development, LLC. Also involved are Family Promise and Community Health Partners.
The project will be on about 13 acres at 1880 Sacco Drive in north Bozeman, near Lowe’s and Smith’s. Including on-street parking, there will be 389 parking spots.
The area’s B-2 zoning generally doesn’t allow residences on the ground floor, but Saunders said city staff found the project satisfies the requirements for an exception.
Part of the development’s construction will include fixing a trail system that runs through the east side of the property, Saunders said, and providing money for improving parks elsewhere in Bozeman.
The child care center will be run by Family Promise, which will also move its offices into the building once it’s completed, said executive director Christel Chvilicek.
“Our portion of the project is pretty exciting for the whole community,” said Chvilicek. “I feel so fortunate that we’ve been included in such a great project.”
The Family Promise child care center will have the capacity for 96 children, from infants to 5-year-olds, in seven different classrooms. The families already involved with Family Promise will get first dibs on the center, followed by families living in Arrowleaf and the public.
Chvilicek said Family Promise is also planning to work out child care scholarships for families based on need and income and have the center open seven days a week with extended hours for kids whose parents work less traditional work hours.
Family Promise will be “at least quadrupling” its staff to manage the center, Chvilicek said, and will be holding classes for families, like parenting classes, in a multipurpose room on the property.
“For Family Promise, this has been a project that we’ve been looking at for at least four years,” she said. “It was kind of a dream ... and all of a sudden, it’s a reality due to these great partnerships that we’ve formed. We couldn’t be more excited.”
The Community Health Partners medical office at Arrowleaf and Perennial Park will offer both medical services and behavioral health services, as well as an on-site pharmacy. The new location will replace the downtown clinic. Community Health Partners did not immediately return a call for comment Wednesday afternoon.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.