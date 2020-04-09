The city of Bozeman has one finalist for its top job.
The city announced Jeff Mihelich as the only remaining candidate to be Bozeman’s city manager through a news release Thursday morning.
Out of 83 applicants, Mihelich is the first candidate the city has publicly announced for the job.
Mihelich has been the deputy city manager and chief operating officer in Fort Collins, Colorado, since 2014. There, he leads 1,400 employees and manages a $500 million dollar biennial budget, according to the city's release.
The announcement said Mihelich has 28 years of experience working in large cities, small towns and counties “demonstrating a deep commitment to public service.”
It’s the five-person Bozeman commission’s job to pick the city manager -- the only city employee the elected officials have the right to hire, fire or rebuke. Commissioners will hold a public meeting to discuss the finalist April 20.
Interim City Manager Dennis Taylor said city staff and a panel of community members will interview the candidate through video conferencing this Friday and offer feedback to commissioners.
During Bozeman’s last search for a manager in 2017, officials announced the city’s six semi-finalists, and the candidates participated in a town hall that was open to the public.
City officials have consistently said throughout this year’s search that the entire list of manager candidates wouldn’t be public to protect the privacy rights of applicants. That would change, they said, when finalists for the position were selected.
“The candidates understand that should they be selected as finalists, the public will be informed of their candidacy,” according to city documents from March.
Commissioners interviewed four finalists last week.
Taylor said Thursday that the plan to bring a list of candidates before the public changed as the search shifted to remote, online interviews due to the novel coronavirus.
He said the finalists asked that their names not be released to avoid souring relationships with current employers and added each is working to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When asked whether city staff had been frustrated by the lack of information on the semi-finalists, Taylor said anytime there’s change “there’s anxiety and uncertainty.”
“But it's not the role of any staff to choose their supervisors. It’s really the city commissioner’s responsibility,” he said.
Mayor Chris Mehl said Thursday that Mihelich was “a clear favorite” among commissioners. He said bringing other candidates forward would have been unfair to both those applying for the job and Bozeman citizens.
Mehl said he hopes that within the roughly 10 days between now and when city commissioners decide whether to hire Mihelich the public will weigh in on the remaining finalist.
He said selecting Bozeman’s new city manager is “one of the most critical tasks facing this commission.”
The way Bozeman’s city government works is that the commissioners make policy that the city manager sees through as the top boss over all of Bozeman’s employees. Bozeman commissioners can’t instruct city employees to do something unless they have a majority vote.
The city of Bozeman has been without a permanent manager since Andrea Surratt left the job in December after roughly two years in Bozeman.
“Bozeman is a unique and desirable city that requires a highly capable leader, and I’m pleased with the quality of applicants we received,” Mehl said. “Even amidst the ongoing turbulence in our country and city, we were still able to recruit an incredibly qualified finalist.”
The city’s release had a long list of Mihelich’s “career focus areas.” That included: affordable housing, climate action planning, growth management, economic development, downtown revitalization, capital project management, parks and natural areas, solid waste and recycling, transportation, mobility, transit, arts and culture, private-public-partnerships, strategic planning, budget development, finance, neighborhood revitalization, recreation services, sports events and tourism. Mihelich has a masters degree in urban and regional planning from Portland State University.
Mehl said that list along with Mihelich’s ideas for Bozeman’s future is what made him a favorite among commissioners. Mehl said the search wasn’t perfect, but it was “really good.”
“It is not the process we would have envisioned a year ago or even a year from now,” Mehl said. “...With the changes we’re going through, the sooner we have permanent leadership, the better for the community, the better for the city.”
Katheryn Houghton can be reached at khoughton@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.