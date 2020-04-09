The city of Bozeman has one finalist for its top job.
The city announced Jeff Mihelich as the only remaining candidate out of 83 applicants for the job for city manager through a news release Thursday morning.
Mihelich is the deputy city manager and chief operating officer in Fort Collins, Colorado. There, he leads a team of 1,400 employees and manages a $500 million dollar biannual budget, according to the city's release.
The announcement said Mihelich has 28 years of experience working in large cities, small towns and counties “demonstrating a deep commitment to public service.” He’s also credentialed with the International City/County Management Association.
The city’s announcement came a day after the Chronicle requested information on the finalists for the city’s search for a new manager.
City officials have consistently said the entire list of manager candidates wouldn’t be public to protect privacy rights, but that would change when finalists for the position were selected.
It’s the five-person city commission’s job to pick the city manager, the only city employee the elected officials have the right to hire, fire or rebuke.
The Bozeman City Commission will hold a public meeting to discuss the finalist on April 20.
According to the release, city staff and a panel of community members will interview the candidate through video conferencing to follow guidelines in response to COVID-19.
Feedback will be given to the commission to make its final determination, according to the release.
In a statement, Mayor Chris Mehl said selecting Bozeman’s new city manager is “one of the most critical tasks facing this commission.”
“Bozeman is a unique and desirable city that requires a highly capable leader, and I’m pleased with the quality of applicants we received,” Mehl said. “Even amidst the ongoing turbulence in our country and city, we were still able to recruit an incredibly qualified finalist. It has been a team effort by city staff and the commission to keep this important recruitment moving forward despite the many unknowns at hand.”
The city of Bozeman has been without a permanent manager since Andrea Surratt left the job in December after roughly two years in Bozeman.
The city’s release had a long list of Mihelich’s “career focus areas.”
That included: affordable housing, climate action planning, growth management, economic development, downtown revitalization, capital project management, parks and natural areas, solid waste and recycling, transportation, mobility, transit, arts and culture, private-public-partnerships, strategic planning, budget development, finance, neighborhood revitalization, recreation services, sports events and tourism.
