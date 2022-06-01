After a sudden closure of the Bozeman Swim Center in May, the city is planning to open the only other public pool in town in the coming weeks.
Bogert Pool is set to officially open June 13, according to a message published by the city Wednesday afternoon. Prior to the official opening, lap swimming will be available June 6-10 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The message said the summer schedule will be released soon.
The indoor Swim Center was abruptly closed starting May 19 due to structural issues discovered in the building’s roof and a wall.
In advance of planned work on the building’s HVAC system, local firm Morrison-Maierle did inspections in January and April of this year.
They found the structural adequacy of the building’s roof is compromised, due to “deep checking/splitting” in 18 of the 48 roof trusses as well as mild to moderate checking, rust, moisture damage and discoloration throughout the roof structure.
A May letter from the city’s Chief Building Official Ben Abbey said the walls “appear to be separating from each other at both the northwest and southwest corners of the building.”
Abbey’s letter states that heavy snow or a seismic event could cause the building to collapse.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said at a city commission meeting in late May that due to the risk, he is “comfortable” with the decision to close the building and said they were focusing resources on getting Bogert Pool open earlier in the summer than it usually would.
The swim center’s closure has already caused problems for Bozeman swimmers, dozens of whom showed up to the same city commission meeting to voice their displeasure. Many noted the pool’s closure has interrupted their workout routines, which is more than just exercise for some professional athletes and college-bound swimmers.
Bozeman has limited pool resources. The Swim Center is the only indoor public natatorium, other pools are associated with private organizations. Montana State University pools were damaged in a 2019 roof collapse and are not targeted to reopen until fall 2023.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.