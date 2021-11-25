Bozeman City Hall
Buy Now

Bozeman City Hall is pictured on Aug. 12.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A few hundred thousand dollars of the city’s federal COVID-19 dollars are headed out the door to a handful of Bozeman non-profits for direct assistance programs.

City commissioners this week approved the allocation of just over $300,000 to four nonprofits in Gallatin County, which will distribute their funds directly to people impacted by the pandemic. The money is coming from the city’s $12 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

The Montana Racial Equity Project is receiving $75,000 for assistance for things like groceries, winter clothing, gas cards and rent assistance, according to their grant application.

Family Promise of Gallatin County will be allocated over $75,000 to go toward direct support for families it serves in its shelter program.

The city is allocating just over $57,000 to the World Language Initiative Montana branch. The organization applied to use the money to provide over 2,600 hours of English language instruction support to 150 Bozeman residents.

The city is also giving the Human Resource Development Council $100,000 to go toward unexpected household costs, childcare subsidies and financial coaching.

HRDC Associate Director Sara Savage said Wednesday that one of the organization’s goals is to help people become economically stable. When considering how to support people impacted by the pandemic, Savage said childcare rose to the top of the list.

“Affordable and accessible childcare was an issue before the pandemic but the pandemic has just exacerbated and really brought to light the need for quality and affordable care for our community,” Savage said.

According to its grant application, about $55,000 will go toward subsidizing childcare, targeting families earning between 180% and 250% of the federal poverty level, and families earning less than 180% of the federal poverty level who are ineligible for the Best Beginnings Scholarship. The federal poverty level for a family of four is $26,500.

The application also proposes using $25,000 for unexpected household expenses and $20,000 for financial coaching.

“Bozeman is a high cost community and a lot of us are struggling, and anytime we can identify ways to help people meet their basic needs and be able to plan for their future optimistically, it doesn’t only strengthen that family, it strengthens the whole community,” Savage said.

The city had proposed to parcel the $12 million ARPA allocation differently. About $900,000 was proposed to make up for revenue shortfalls, $364,000 for COVID-19 related expenditures, $100,000 for business recovery, $3.37 million for water infrastructure $6.48 million for sewer infrastructure and $94,000 for broadband infrastructure.

Commissioners pushed city officials to include some allocation for financial assistance to city residents impacted by the pandemic in their budget, eventually unanimously approving an amendment to allocate $500,000 for direct support.

City Manager Jeff Miehlich said during the commission meeting this week that the nonprofits will prequalify recipients for their programs. According to commission documents, about $192,000 is left over for future allocation.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.