Bozeman officials want to hear from residents about an issue that causes a lot of headaches: Finding a parking spot.
The city scheduled three meetings for late January and early February to hear from residents or business owners about parking issues in the two residential parking permit districts around Montana State University and Bozeman High School, and around downtown.
Economic Development Specialist Mike Veselik said the goal of the meetings is to get everyone on the same page about parking issues.
“Our goal is for everybody to fully understand the 360-degree view of the parking experience, not their one parking experience,” Veselik said. “Everybody always has strong feelings on parking so this is a restart on the parking conversation.”
Parking has been a heated issue at times for the city. An ordinance that opened the door to create permitted parking in neighborhoods near downtown drew backlash last year.
During a meeting in early March, some residents criticized the proposal, saying its two-permit per household limit was unfair to renters, and that the city’s parking issues are caused by large developments going in with too few spaces for cars.
Commissioners narrowly approved the ordinance, but no permitted parking has yet been created as a result of the ordinance.
During that March meeting, then-Deputy Mayor Cyndy Andrus said more public meetings on parking may be needed.
Beyond giving staff a chance to explain the city’s parking policies, Veselik said the meetings will also give city staff an idea of the specific issues residents face in different parts of the city.
Veselik noted that residents near MSU may face different challenges — like a rush of parkers when class is in session — than residents near downtown or other parts of Bozeman.
“The intent with these three different meetings is to really get the right residents or the right community members to the right meetings,” said Dani Hess, neighborhoods coordinator.
A second round of meetings will be geared toward solutions, Hess said.
“We want parking to be the 10th or 20th or 30th thing (people) think about when they’re coming home from work or coming downtown for dinner,” Veselik said.
The first meeting for those in the residential parking permit districts around Montana State University and Bozeman High School is scheduled for Jan 25. A meeting for those in residential areas near downtown is scheduled for Jan. 28 and a meeting focused on downtown parking is scheduled for Feb. 3.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.