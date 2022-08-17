Swim Center
The Bozeman Swim Center remains closed in this July 11 picture.

 Ridley Hudson/Chronicle

Bozeman swimmers desperate for pool space may only have to wait a couple more weeks.

Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich announced at the start of the city commission meeting Tuesday that repair work to the building would start Sept. 1, with the goal of re-opening the building by Oct. 1.

The city abruptly closed the facility in May after it was declared an unstable structure due to issues with its roof, truss system and walls. The damage was discovered during inspections undertaken before planned repairs to the building’s HVAC system.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

