Bozeman swimmers desperate for pool space may only have to wait a couple more weeks.
Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich announced at the start of the city commission meeting Tuesday that repair work to the building would start Sept. 1, with the goal of re-opening the building by Oct. 1.
The city abruptly closed the facility in May after it was declared an unstable structure due to issues with its roof, truss system and walls. The damage was discovered during inspections undertaken before planned repairs to the building’s HVAC system.
In the months since its closure, Bozeman swimmers and aquatics users have made due with private pools and with the city’s outdoor Bogert Pool. People have shown up repeatedly to city commission meetings to give public comment on the matter, with some sharing how the building’s closure has affected their training and mental health.
Mihelich’s announcement was welcome news to those who attended Tuesday’s meeting.
“That is a huge relief,” said Megan Belasco, the board president of the Bozeman Barracudas swim team.
Mihelich said the emergency repairs would cost about $1.5 million, which will come from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation. The city set aside a portion of the allocation it received for revenue shortfalls, Mihelich said, which would have gone to any major deficits in the general fund due to the pandemic.
“I think we’re out of the woods there,” Mihelich said.
The emergency repairs taking place in September will be to the truss system, Mihelich said.
City commissioners last week approved a resolution to declare a public welfare emergency over the Swim Center, which allows the city to skip the normal public bidding process and gave Mihelich the power to contract directly with a construction company.
The city is planning to again work on more “significant” repairs to the building’s roof and walls next summer, Mihelich said, and then again for work on the HVAC system and pool tiles during the summer of 2024.
Allocations for that work and repairs to the pool’s tile system were approved by voters in November 2021. Those repairs have a price tag of $1.1 million.
Mihelich said the city is planning for future repairs over the summer months so they can overlap with the Bogert Pool being open.
“The reason we’re …doing this in three phases is number one, to get the Swim Center open as soon as possible and two, to make sure we have the least amount of disruption to the Swim Center as possible,” Mihelich said.
