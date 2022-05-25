Bozeman city commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an interlocal agreement governing the health board, though several did so under protest, citing persistent concerns.
The vote comes after months of negotiating with Gallatin County over the agreement, which had to be rewritten due to changes in state law limiting the power of the health board. The current interlocal agreement expires July 1. The city of Belgrade is also a party to the agreement for the first time.
Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus, who has been leading the negotiations for the city, noted the state legislation, House bills 121 and 257, created confusion.
“We still have significant concerns about other issues in this agreement,” Andrus said during the meeting. “Because of the timeline the county has imposed, and to make sure that the duties of the health board and the health officer are not impeded, I will be voting to support. However I will do so under protest.”
Negotiations between the county and Bozeman soured over a disagreement over the makeup of a governing body, which is an entity required by new state law that has some oversight power to the health board.
While county officials originally proposed the governing body just consist of the three county commissioners, the sides came to a compromise to include a representative from both Belgrade and Bozeman.
City of Bozeman officials, however had lingering issues and suggested four edits to the agreement.
After pushing back the vote earlier this month, city and county officials met and reached an agreement to add an amendment clarifying the county would be “responsible for 100% of the total expenses of the Board of Health.”
The city’s three other issues remain unresolved, which is why City Manager Jeff Mihelich said he recommended city commissioners vote to approve the agreement “under protest and duress.”
“I say ‘because of duress’ because the existing agreement will actually expire on July 1 so we don’t have any more time,” Mihelich said. “If we wanted to create a city health department, we couldn’t get there between now and July 1.”
There was little fanfare over the vote on Tuesday. The only person to speak during public comment was Belgrade Mayor Russ Nelson, who urged commissioners to vote in favor of the agreement, saying any issues they have can be worked out later.
Several city commissioners said they are frustrated with both the state legislation requiring the new agreement and with how the county handled the negotiations.
Commissioner Christopher Coburn — who was appointed to the health board prior to joining the commission — said he is frustrated with the county for not including current Board of Health members in the process.
“This agreement that we’re considering is far from perfect and I feel it’s mostly because the county refused to take seriously our very valid concerns,” Coburn said. “The county through this agreement has consolidated and has taken authority above what I think is statutorily required.”
County Commissioner Zach Brown said Wednesday he is glad the city approved the agreement, but disagreed with the notion it was a “power grab” on their part.
“We have to agree to disagree on some points and just figure out how to move forward, I think that’s where we’re at in the process,” Brown said. “I think everyone’s better served with Bozeman on board.”
Both Belgrade and Gallatin County previously approved the interlocal agreement but have to re-vote on the document due to the added amendment.
Belgrade has the item on its council agenda for June 6, and the county has it scheduled for May 31.