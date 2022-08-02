Bozeman’s Community Development Board found more to be concerned about than to be supportive of with a proposed new direction for the city’s affordable housing efforts.
The board voted this week to recommend that the city reassess a proposed ordinance, which would have set up an incentive-based affordable housing system where developers could take advantage of things like reduced lot size and parking requirements or increased building heights in exchange for providing affordable housing within a development.
“I think it’s just a step too far,” said City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic, who sits on the development board. “Even though my number one goal as a commissioner is affordable housing… I think the potential for negative consequences here outweigh the benefits.”
Madgic proposed a motion, which passed, recommending that city staff take another look at the proposed ordinance and work to get more input from the public before bringing another draft back.
The city commission is scheduled to look at the proposed ordinance on Aug. 23, but will do so without a recommendation of approval from the Community Development Board. Another city advisory board, the Economic Vitality Board, has the item on their agenda for a meeting Wednesday evening.
The proposed ordinance would replace the existing affordable housing ordinance, which is essentially defunct as the main policy, inclusionary zoning, was outlawed by the state legislature in 2021. Inclusionary zoning required a portion of homes within a development to be sold at an affordable price.
The proposed ordinance would offer “deep” and “shallow” incentives for affordable housing. The shallow incentives, Community Development Manager Chris Saunders said during Monday’s board meeting, are proposed to include reduced lot area and parking requirements and additional allowable height.
“If you provide a greater degree of affordability in the housing then you get more incentives, it’s that simple,” Saunders said.
In order to qualify for the shallow incentives, developers would have to provide at least 5% of their homes for rent at 80% of area median income or for sale at 120% of area median income.
The proposal also includes “deep incentives,” which would include higher reductions in lot size and parking and more allowed height, as well as other things like exemptions from some building design standards, according to Saunders’ presentation.
The deep incentives would hold the same income levels for the rental and for sale units as the shallow incentives, but would require that 50% of units be affordable.
The incentives are proposed to apply to both for-sale and rental developments as well as condo units, whereas the former inclusionary zoning policy only applied to for-sale homes not including condos.
“We are offering people taller buildings and smaller lot sizes and not having to conform to all the design standards that most development does,” Saunders said. “That’s a direct tradeoff. The community is putting something on the table and saying ‘We are willing to give this in order to get that.’”
Several board members raised questions on what the impact of reduced parking requirements could be and what the relaxations from height requirements and some design standards could mean for the area around the developments.
Some board members said they support the idea of the incentive-based ordinance but that the proposal wasn’t quite there yet.
“I think we’re just chasing a goal here that we cannot attain through this sort of action or actually any other city action,” Board Chair Henry Happel said.
