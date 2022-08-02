Bozeman City Hall
Buy Now

Bozeman City Hall is pictured in this February file photo. 

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman’s Community Development Board found more to be concerned about than to be supportive of with a proposed new direction for the city’s affordable housing efforts.

The board voted this week to recommend that the city reassess a proposed ordinance, which would have set up an incentive-based affordable housing system where developers could take advantage of things like reduced lot size and parking requirements or increased building heights in exchange for providing affordable housing within a development.

“I think it’s just a step too far,” said City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic, who sits on the development board. “Even though my number one goal as a commissioner is affordable housing… I think the potential for negative consequences here outweigh the benefits.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.