An ordinance to regulate how people can camp on public streets in Bozeman is expected to be considered by the city commission later this month after a citizens advisory board discussed it at a meeting this week.
The Economic Vitality Board ultimately voted Wednesday against recommending the city commission pass an ordinance regulating so-called “urban camping" after several amendments that would have softened its language failed.
The city’s proposed changes would require people living in public rights of way — like the side of the street — to move every five days to a differently named street. It would also prohibit people from staying adjacent to or across the street from a home, school, park or within 100 feet of the entrance to a business.
Several board members said they believe the five day time span is far too short.
Assistant City Manager Kira Peters said during the meeting that the five-day proposal was a “starting point,” and said they have heard from the Human Resources Development Council and people living on city streets that a longer time limit would be more appropriate.
The ordinance also includes language requiring people to keep their belongings inside their vehicles or camp facilities except when using them, and prohibit things like loud generators or building structures. It also would allow the city to fine people $100 who are in violation of the ordinance.
Peters said that any tickets “would never result” in a bench warrant or criminal penalty, and said the goal would be to work with people to come into compliance with the ordinance.
“The ticket would be the last case scenario,” Peters said.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said many of the things the proposed ordinance is attempting to curb — like blocking rights of way — are currently prohibited under city code, but are criminal offenses and carry heavier fines.
Mihelich said he expects a lot of people currently living on city streets would easily be able to comply with the proposed changes.
“That's how we wrote the ordinance, generally speaking, is to allow people that are camping to stay generally where they are,” Mihelich said.
He also said the city landed on $100 as a fine amount because they thought it was a “reasonable amount to make sure people know that we're serious about making sure that they follow the code.”
Several board members suggested amending the language in the ordinance regarding fines to say each violation “may” result in a fine, versus “shall” result in a fine.
People who are experiencing homelessness have the right to sleep in rights of way in Montana, due to several Ninth Circuit Court opinions that prohibit punishing people experiencing homelessness.
Peters said the two court rulings were top of mind when they were putting the ordinance together, and that they are permitted to regulate “time, place and manner” when it comes to people living in public spaces.
The City Commission was scheduled to vote on the ordinance at a meeting in early August, but delayed the agenda item after the previous item about short-term rentals lasted almost five hours.
The Economic Vitality Board’s role is to provide a recommendation on the ordinance to the city commission, which is scheduled to discuss it during a meeting on Sept. 19.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.