Houseless RV
A sign taped to the winder of an RV declares its occupancy behind Kenyon Noble Lumber on Patrick St. on Saturday, April 8, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

An ordinance to regulate how people can camp on public streets in Bozeman is expected to be considered by the city commission later this month after a citizens advisory board discussed it at a meeting this week.

The Economic Vitality Board ultimately voted Wednesday against recommending the city commission pass an ordinance regulating so-called “urban camping" after several amendments that would have softened its language failed. 

The city’s proposed changes would require people living in public rights of way — like the side of the street — to move every five days to a differently named street. It would also prohibit people from staying adjacent to or across the street from a home, school, park or within 100 feet of the entrance to a business.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

