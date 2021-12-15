Support Local Journalism


City commissioners passed a plan this week laying out how Bozeman will prioritize capital projects over the next five years, including things like equipment purchases, road projects and new facilities.

Commissioners added two amendments to the massive plan on Tuesday to move up the purchase of solar panels for one city building and prioritize a study looking at grade-separated crossings at an intersection with the railroad.

A third amendment put forward by Commissioner Jennifer Madgic to essentially replace planned — and controversial — work on Kagy Boulevard with a project addressing College Street from 19th Avenue to Eighth Avenue failed 3-2.

Madgic called the condition of College Street “embarrassing.”

“I don’t understand why we would prioritize Kagy right now when I believe that there is a greater need on College,” Madgic said.

While Madgic and Commissioner Christopher Coburn both argued that they felt the College Street project should be prioritized over Kagy, other commissioners said the decision to switch the two projects was too big to make without prior public notice and in the context of the larger capital improvement plan.

The Kagy project is scheduled for fiscal year 2025. The plans are to widen the road to four lanes between Willson and South 19th avenues and add dedicated bike lanes and sidewalks.

The plan has been the subject of a lot of criticism from some residents, who argue that the changes are no longer needed.

Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said he would support the city holding a separate meeting to discuss the Kagy project and the College project.

“This decision needs more information and more public input,” Cunningham said.

Coburn also took issue with the plan not allocating any money for the installation of solar panels on several city buildings until fiscal year 2026.

Coburn introduced an amendment to allocate $100,000 for panels on a city building forward in the next fiscal year, which passed unanimously.

“I think our Climate Action Plan compels us to do that. We have goals around having clean energy production by 2030, and there’s a lot of things that we can’t control around that goal,” Coburn said. “There’s some things that we can control, and I believe that this is one of those steps forward that will move us closer to that.”

The capital improvement plan, hundreds of pages long, also includes a line item for police body cameras in fiscal year 2023.

The plan proposes budgeting $3.8 million for a fourth fire station for fiscal year 2025, and $1.5 million to purchase land for the station in the next fiscal year, which starts on July 1, 2022.

The plan also calls for replacing a fire engine for $1.4 million in the next fiscal year, and another replacement engine budgeted for $1.6 million in fiscal year 2027.

Fiscal years 2023, 2025 and 2027 all have line items for light duty vehicles.

The plan includes the allocations for renovations to the Swim Center, Bogert Pool and the Lindley Center, and the relocation of Fire Station No. 2, both of which voters approved in the November local elections.

The plan budgets a preliminary $50 million in fiscal year 2025 for a recreation and library facility on the west side of Bozeman.

Several road projects are being delayed due to a lack of staff in the city’s public works and streets department.

The proposed plan schedules the extension of Fowler Lane from Huffine Lane to Oak Street in fiscal years 2024 and 2025, and adding bike lanes and sidewalks on Babcock Street from 15th Avenue to 19th Avenue in fiscal year 2026.

Improvements to the intersection of Oak Street and Flanders Mill Road are scheduled for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.

The plan also includes proposed spending on water and wastewater infrastructure: Planned improvements to the city’s Sourdough intake that were scheduled for fiscal years 2025 and 2026 have been moved to fiscal year 2023, with $5.1 million budgeted for the project.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

