From left, Marcos Carlos Da Silva, Joey Morrison and Kate Kunst pose for a photo in downtown Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

A group of young Bozeman activists have set their sights on forming a union to advocate for tenants in Bozeman.

The group has about 120 dues-paying members and is launching a campaign to ban short-term rentals like VRBOs or Airbnbs in the city. It was formed by people involved in Bozeman United for Racial Justice, which organized protests in 2020.

“Housing is the thread that weaves through all of these other justice-related issues that we’re concerned with,” said Joey Morrison, who ran for city commission in 2021 and is involved with the group. “It seemed like the direction that Bozeman is going, somebody fighting for affordable housing in a grassroots and organized way was what we needed most.”


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

