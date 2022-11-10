A group of young Bozeman activists have set their sights on forming a union to advocate for tenants in Bozeman.
The group has about 120 dues-paying members and is launching a campaign to ban short-term rentals like VRBOs or Airbnbs in the city. It was formed by people involved in Bozeman United for Racial Justice, which organized protests in 2020.
“Housing is the thread that weaves through all of these other justice-related issues that we’re concerned with,” said Joey Morrison, who ran for city commission in 2021 and is involved with the group. “It seemed like the direction that Bozeman is going, somebody fighting for affordable housing in a grassroots and organized way was what we needed most.”
Several members of the group’s leadership who spoke with the Chronicle cited high housing costs and the “loneliness” of being a tenant struggling with high rent and an unstable rental market as reasons they joined the cause.
The union, called Bozeman Tenants United, is made up of people who grew up in the Gallatin Valley and newcomers to Bozeman.
It launched in October on a rainy and cold Saturday before the first snowfall of the season. About 20 people (plus a toddler and a dog) met at Kirk Park in central Bozeman to share some chili and cornbread (there were vegan options).
After chili, introductions and some practice-runs, members paired up to knock on doors in the nearby neighborhoods to canvas for the campaign.
Morrison said their aim is to gather support for banning short-term rentals in Bozeman and using city housing funds to subsidize turning existing short-term rentals into long-term leases.
The idea, Morrison and others said, is that turning Airbnbs or VRBOs into longer term leases would open up hundreds of units in the city for people who live and work in Bozeman.
The group also chose to tie their launch to this issue because the city commission is also taking a look at short-term rentals. During a discussion about the city’s regulations in August, several commissioners signaled support for increasing enforcement of the city’s existing regulations and limiting certain types of short-term rentals.
“I don’t think people think that this is the one thing that will make Bozeman affordable again but people can definitely identify how this is the first step in controlling the affordability of homes and living in the city,” said Marcos Carlos Da Silva with the tenants union. “It’s a doable thing, it’s achievable, it’s energizing to folks.”
City spokesperson Takami Clark said on Thursday that the city does not have a firm timeline on when the issue may come back before commission.
Emily LaShelle said they have heard support for the campaign when canvassing in Bozeman.
Though banning short-term rentals is a specific goal, Morrison and LaShelle said they are also focused on gaining new members and building a community to support other renters by helping with moving or move-out cleans or dealing with landlord conflicts.
LaShelle, who is from Bozeman, said she is hoping renters will know there is a resource and community for them.
“I believe in uniting the tenants’ class, the renter class of people who so often experience the hardships of housing in a very lonely way,” LaShelle said.
The group also plans to be a voice for tenants in city hall. Morrison said they have met with several city officials and hope to collaborate with them, and said they’ve heard that tenants have been a “blind spot” in the city for a long time.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said he hopes the group shows up during discussions about development proposals.
“We know the developer is in the room, we know the neighborhoods are in the room, we know the commissioners are in the room and by their recommendation we know that the zoning and community development folks are in the room,” Cunningham said. “The people who are not in the room are the people who would benefit from the housing being discussed.”
Kate Kunst, who is from the area, said she thinks the union will be able to effectively advocate for those struggling with housing because it is made up of people who are impacted by the housing market.
“The people closest to the problem are also going to be the best to enact the solution,” Kunst said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.