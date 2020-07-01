Renovation work on the Bogert Park pavilion is underway more than a year after it partially collapsed due to rotten wood and excessive snow.
The update to the 50-year-old structure will fix the part that collapsed, account for new building standards, help it withstand seismic activity and extreme weather and will replace wood with steel where the structure is exposed to the elements, according to Jon Henderson, strategic services director for the city of Bozeman.
“We have an opportunity to improve both the safety and longevity of a very loved community asset,” Henderson said.
The pavilion has served as a community hub in Bozeman, hosting farmers’ markets in the summer and an ice skating rink in the winter. It’s been closed since it collapsed in March 2019.
Henderson said the project won’t cost more than $696,000. The city commission approved last year spending $409,000 from the city’s general fund to help pay for the project after increasing taxes to do so. Marcia Anderson, the late-philanthropist, Gallatin Valley rancher and doctor, donated $350,000 to the project last fall.
The Bogert Park structure will be named the Anderson Pavilion after the donor. She died in January.
Henderson said the city is “incredibly grateful” for Anderson’s contribution.
“I’m not sure that we would have been able to move so quickly on the project without it,” Henderson said.
The city expects to be partially reimbursed for renovation costs by its insurer, Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority. Henderson said negotiations are ongoing and that it’s not yet known how much the insurer will kick in.
When the reimbursement is received, the money will be funneled back into the city’s general fund, Henderson said.
Bozeman city commissioners were presented four options to repair the pavilion by city staff last summer. They chose the most expensive option for a full renovation, rather than just minimal repairs, which was projected to cost about $650,000.
Crews will work on the pavilion Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Henderson said there will be minimal disruption in the area — equipment may take up a small portion of the parking lot. He said it’s important to note that the pavilion is still closed to the public while it’s under construction.
Henderson said the renovation should be complete by September 18. He said creative design and new material make for a more permanent fix with less expensive upkeep.
“We will end up with a facility that is a lot safer,” Henderson said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Shaylee Ragar can be reached at sragar@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2607.