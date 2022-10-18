The proposed site plans for a development in south Bozeman did not find much favor with the Community Development Board this week.
The board reviewed the proposed site plans for the Buffalo Run development off of Fowler Lane near the Meadow Creek subdivision at its meeting on Monday. Developers are proposing 237 homes in eight rowhomes, 14 duplexes and seven apartment buildings.
The board was acting in its capacity as the Design Review Board. The site plans are going through administrative review, meaning the board was just offering a recommendation to the community development director who will make the decision on the site plans.
The board voted 5-3 against recommending the plans. Several members cited concerns with traffic infrastructure and lack of nearby commercial services for the dense development.
“There isn’t enough density surrounding this in any way to generate fiscally feasible walkable services,” said Jerry Pape, who voted against recommending approval for the site plans.
Two people spoke at public comment and raised concerns about traffic density on Fowler Lane and with possible impacts to irrigation ditches.
Developer Derek Fowler said during the meeting that they would be improving Fowler Lane to city standards along their property edge but not do the same improvements to the south. North of the property, Williams said they would be paving Fowler to Stucky Road but not expanding it and building it up to the same city standards as the section along their property.
The development was controversial when it went through the annexation and zoning process last year. Residents in the nearby Meadow Creek subdivision spoke out against the proposed density, which was originally proposed to be R-5, the most dense residential zoning, but eventually ratcheted down to R-4.
Williams said their storm water facilities are proposed to include underground systems so it does not leave the site. Though he noted runoff from Fowler would end up in the ditches on that road.
The interim community development director has until the end of the week to issue a decision on the site plans.
