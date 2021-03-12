A bill that would ax a key part of Bozeman’s affordable housing policy received opposition on Friday from a slew of local government officials.
House Bill 259 takes aim at “inclusionary zoning” and would prohibit local governments from requiring developers to pay to fees for providing homes at specified prices or for people in specific income levels. The House approved the bill by about a 30-vote margin in February.
Officials from Bozeman and other cities testified against the ordinance, saying it would further limit municipalities’ ability to respond to housing crises. Bozeman’s affordable housing ordinance requires 10% of developments of more than 10 homes be priced affordably and has been the subject of complaints from some developers who argue it increases the costs of housing projects.
Republican House Majority Leader Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, introduced the bill in late January. She noted at Friday’s hearing that she is in the building industry herself.
She argued inclusionary zoning is the “wrong tool” for affordable housing.
“The reality is that inclusionary zoning has failed time and again across the country, including in Bozeman,” Vinton said, “Municipalities continue to look at inclusionary zoning as the easy solution despite the impact such an intrusive mandate has on the market and cost shifting to other properties.”
Some opponents of the bill urged the committee to not take away another measure they can use to address the affordable housing crisis.
“We all know more people want to move to Montana. We all know more people want to move to Missoula and Bozeman especially,” said SK Rossi, representing the city of Missoula. “We have to be able to find homes for those folks and we have to be able to find homes for the people who already live there and are being pushed out by higher housing costs.”
Representatives from several building industry associations and realty groups testified in support of the bill Friday. Some argued that inclusionary zoning is not effective and that it puts an undue burden on developers to solve housing crises.
Adam Hertz, a realtor and former Missoula city council member and state legislator, said there are better solutions for affordable housing.
“It’s not a functional or sustainable model for housing affordability,” Hertz said of inclusionary zoning. “At a time when we’re facing incredible supply shortages, inclusionary zoning is creating a disincentive for developers and builders to supply more housing.”
More than 15 people opposed the bill, including representatives from Missoula, Bozeman and Whitefish.
Several argued that the bill would further limit local governments’ ability to increase affordable housing supply and that inclusionary zoning is not solely to blame for housing cost increases.
Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham testified that Bozeman worked with developers when crafting the policy and suggested lawmakers could set standards for inclusionary zoning rather than banning it outright.
Cunningham also took issue with the argument that Bozeman’s inclusionary zoning policy isn’t working, arguing that it takes time for development plans to work through an approval process. Though 17 homes resulting from the policy are built, he noted dozens more are in the works.
“We are finally getting traction with (inclusionary zoning) and now is not the time to pull the rug from under 50 hardworking Montanans, middle class families who would otherwise be occupying these homes,” Cunningham said. “Local elected officials throughout the state have very few tools in our toolbox to address the statewide affordable housing crisis. Don’t take away another tool.”
John MacDonald, a lobbyist representing Bozeman, noted that the ordinance also nets cash-in-lieu funds that are used for down payment assistance and other housing-related efforts.
MacDonald said there are better options than the bill if lawmakers want to address inclusionary zoning. Officials from other cities said lawmakers should respect local control on the issue.
“We ask that you keep local decision making at the local level,” Whitefish Mayor John Muhlfeld said. “We know what’s best for our town,”
