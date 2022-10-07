Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A campaign to form an urban transportation district that would include Bozeman, Belgrade and Four Corners is close to clearing its first hurdle.

The Human Resources Development Council, which runs the Streamline bus service, is behind the effort. The proposal to form an urban transportation district is in response to the city of Bozeman reaching a population of 50,000 people, which changed the federal funding structure for the bus service.

Under the new structure, HRDC, which is a nonprofit, will no longer be able to receive federal transportation funds from the state. Instead, the funds have to go to a government agency.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.