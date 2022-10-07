A campaign to form an urban transportation district that would include Bozeman, Belgrade and Four Corners is close to clearing its first hurdle.
The Human Resources Development Council, which runs the Streamline bus service, is behind the effort. The proposal to form an urban transportation district is in response to the city of Bozeman reaching a population of 50,000 people, which changed the federal funding structure for the bus service.
Under the new structure, HRDC, which is a nonprofit, will no longer be able to receive federal transportation funds from the state. Instead, the funds have to go to a government agency.
During a launch event in August, HRDC officials explained that forming an urban transportation district will allow the organization to maintain services.
To do so, the district has to be approved by voters, which HRDC hopes will happen during the May 2023 special election. But before that can happen, 20% of registered voters in the proposed district area have to sign a petition to put the question on the ballot.
The district is proposed to include the “Triangle Area,” or Bozeman, Belgrade and extending to Four Corners.
HRDC launched the petition drive in August, and had a 90-day timeline to get the required number of signatures.
As of Thursday, they had gathered almost 17,000 signatures, HRDC spokesperson Penny Johnson said. The organization’s goal is 18,800, which Johnson said accounts for a portion of signatures that may be voided due to inaccurate addresses or mismatched signatures.
Sunshine Ross, who is the transportation director for HRDC, said most people have been receptive to the petition. HRDC staff and volunteers have been collecting signatures at events, outside of grocery stores and even going door to door.
“We’ve seen a lot of support both with those who can sign and even those outside of the district,” Ross said.
Johnson said they plan to finish gathering signatures on Election Day in November. While the are still mainly focused on the petition drive, Johnson said they are already looking forward to campaigning for the question in advance of the May election, should the question be placed on the ballot.
