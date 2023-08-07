Bears conflicts have been increasing in recent weeks in Bozeman.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks sent a notice through the city Monday warning of increased bear conflicts in Bozeman, Big Sky and surrounding areas. Greg Lemon, a spokesperson for FWP, said that this is typically the time of year that bear conflicts pick up.
“We’re normally busy, and this year is no different,” Lemon said.
FWP euthanized seven black bears in the Bozeman area in July due to conflicts with unsecured attractants, Lemon said.
Though so far it’s been a fairly typical year, Lemon said the “typical” year is getting busier when it comes to bear conflicts in Montana, as both the human and regional grizzly population expands.
“We can expect to deal with more conflict this year, and more calls than we did last year, because of the trajectory of the circumstances that cause the conflict — more people in areas where bears are living. That’s just an increasing circumstance,” Lemon said.
FWP is asking residents to secure their garbage in bear-resistant containers or inside a garage, and to remove bird feeders from March through December. Other attractants people should keep an eye out for include pet food, barbecues and fallen fruit from trees.
Comparing it to a campground where people who keep their food and other attractants secure may still deal with bears if other nearby campers aren’t as diligent, Lemon said the issue isn’t isolated to individual homeowners.
“We want to avoid any unnecessary conflicts with wildlife by trying to get people to do better at keeping their attractants secured around their homes,” Lemon said. “Securing attractants is a community concern, because when bears are attracted into a residential area, it’s often more than one homeowner who is affected.”
