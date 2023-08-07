Bozeman bear
Buy Now

A bear rests in a tree near 11th Avenue in Bozeman in 2019.

 Courtesy of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bears conflicts have been increasing in recent weeks in Bozeman.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks sent a notice through the city Monday warning of increased bear conflicts in Bozeman, Big Sky and surrounding areas. Greg Lemon, a spokesperson for FWP, said that this is typically the time of year that bear conflicts pick up.

“We’re normally busy, and this year is no different,” Lemon said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.