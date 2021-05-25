Some local public meetings that went virtual in March 2020 are staying that way for now as the pandemic’s hold weakens.
But some local governments aren’t yet ready to make the move back to in-person meetings.
Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus said there are no immediate plans to move meetings for the city commission and local advisory boards, like planning or zoning meetings, back to city hall.
Andrus said the city is monitoring the situation but doesn’t have a timeline for when it may make the shift. The decision will likely be made between the city council and the city manager, she said.
“I believe it’s important that everybody feels comfortable, so that includes the commission, the staff and the community,” Andrus said. “Once there’s a feeling that everybody is in a place where they would feel comfortable, I think that would help us make a decision.”
Bozeman School District Interim Co-Superintendent Casey Bertram said in an email Friday that school board leadership will discuss the possibility of a return to in-person meetings.
Whether the June 14 meeting of the school board will be in-person or via Zoom is undecided.
“Our Board room space is not large and we would experience capacity limitations with some of the numbers we have seen this school year during our Board Zoom meetings,” Bertram wrote to the Chronicle last week.
The Gallatin City-County Board of Health is also considering a move back to in-person meetings, county spokesperson Whitney Bermes said Friday, but the board does not have a hard date yet.
Other local public meetings have been in person for some time: The Gallatin County Commissioners have been meeting in person for most of the pandemic, although people still have the ability to participate virtually.
The Belgrade City Commission has been using a hybrid format for awhile.
Belgrade City Manager Ted Barkley said under the current format, people can attend virtually or in person. The elected officials and some presentations are in person while some city employees and residents participate from home.
The city commission allows public comment via both avenues, Barkley said.
“We have any number of people in our community that are higher-than-average risk and we wanted to make sure that they were able to attend and participate in the meetings safely while at the same time allowing for some of the more complex presentations that involve graphics, visuals and require multiple people like development proposals and things like that,” Barkley said.
Several officials said aspects of the virtual meetings will stick around after the pandemic.
Bertram said the Bozeman school administration received guidance from the Montana School Board Association that meetings should be fully in-person or fully remote, not a mix of both, but that officials are looking into streaming in-person meetings.
Andrus said she expects the Bozeman City Commission may go to a hybrid meeting format at some point.
“I think it’s been easier for people because they haven’t had to get in their car and drive to the commission room and stand up in front of the dais,” Andrus said. “We’ve certainly had quite a bit of public attendance when we have done virtual meetings and that’s been a really great thing.”
