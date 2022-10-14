Amid high home prices and a tight rental market, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Bozeman has risen.
As people have sought out shelter in RVs and vehicles on city streets, the city’s policies and practices concerning unhoused people have been front and center.
The city is fielding a rise in complaints ranging from questions about the city's policies to concerns about trash or belongings spilling out from RVs, vehicles or tents around the city.
The issue is much more complex than some residents may give the city credit for.
A federal circuit court ruling from 2018 dictates how the city can interact with people who may be sleeping on the streets or in public spaces.
Some residents have urged the city to do something about the matter. But the city doesn’t have a lot of leeway even in light of some citizens' concerns.
“We will never, and we can't, criminalize homelessness,” City Manager Jeff Mihelich said. “I think there's a misunderstanding of what the law is, and they don't understand why people are allowed and can camp, if you will, or sleep in public rights of way.”
A shifting legal framework
Essentially, according to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in the case Martin vs. City of Boise, cities cannot punish people for sleeping outside on public property if there is no alternative place for them to go.
“Absent available emergency shelter beds, people get to use these public spaces to be able to live and to sleep,” City Attorney Greg Sullivan said.
The city’s interpretation boils down to this, according to Mihelich and Sullivan: Someone camping on the street in a vehicle is not breaking the law just by sleeping there, though they may be violating other codes concerning belongings in the street or on the sidewalk.
The city does enforce code violations like debris on the road or things like open fires in areas where they are not supposed to be, Bozeman Police Deputy Chief Andy Knight said. The city’s policy is generally to start with warnings and to only cite people if an issue isn’t resolved or is recurring.
“When things in their vehicles spill out further into the public right of way and more specifically, like block a sidewalk … that’s a whole different law,” Mihelich said. “That's when the enforcement kicks in.”
The city this summer conducted clean-ups at areas around the city where people live in RVs or vehicles, requiring them to move for street sweeping and other clean-up activities. Mihelich said they haven't done any similar clean-ups since, but are monitoring sites for that.
People who are camping in tents or temporary structures fall into a different category.
Mihelich said since city parks are typically closed at night, police officers will ask those sleeping there to move, directing them to the Warming Center shelter, which is open year-round for the first time this year.
The Martin v. Boise case plays into that, too. Knight said that before the Warming Center was open year round, the city would not require people to move from public parks when the shelter was closed, since there was no place for those people to go to.
Last summer, some unhoused residents sought out city parks, including in the Bozeman Ponds park.
But with the Warming Center open this summer, Knight said officers do direct people setting up camp to the shelter.
Brian Guyer, housing director with the Human Resources Development Council, said he knows people are still camping in some areas in the city they can stay out of the way, while others are seeking out established campgrounds further out of city limits.
Other cities have established dedicated camping sites for those who are experiencing homelessness who want to camp outside. Missoula has two — one intended to be “program rich” for those who might want to engage with support services — and another that is low barrier, Montana James with the city of Missoula said.
The city started the authorized camping site in response to an increase in urban camping during the pandemic, James said. But, the campsite is slated to close next month for services to be redirected to a shelter, according to The Missoulian.
“It's a great idea I think in practice,” Guyer said. “The issue is, it's very expensive and it's a temporary solution.”
Mihelich said such a campsite isn’t on the table right now for Bozeman. He also said that even if Bozeman set up such a campsite, the city couldn’t compel people to go to it.
The city’s interpretation of the Martin v. Boise ruling is evolving as other cases come through in the 9th Circuit — which covers most western states — testing the decision.
The evolving legal framework the city is dealing with comes as the number of unhoused people seeking support in Bozeman is rising.
State of homelessness
According to the Human Resources Development Council, which runs the Warming Center and other housing services in the region, the rate of homelessness has increased by over 60% over the last three years, and the number of people seeking out the shelter has increased by almost 50%.
In years past, the shelter has opened on Nov. 1 and closed on April 1. This year, however, the city allocated $241,920 to HRDC to keep the shelter open year round.
Guyer said they expected the number of people staying at the shelter would drop over the summer as the weather got more forgiving.
That drop never materialized.
“It’s been consistent since the end of March,” Guyer said. “We've been at 90, and even a couple of nights, we've gotten up to 100 guests at the shelter. And so that was something that we didn't anticipate.”
Originally a roller rink, the facility’s plumbing is tested by the high number of people staying in the building. It doesn't have air conditioning, Guyer said, and staff have to fit in space for day services among the bunk beds.
The shelter’s capacity is 120 people. Come winter, Guyer said, they have concerns it might not be enough.
“Once those temperatures drop, we’re really really concerned about having enough space to accommodate all of our guests,” Guyer said.
HRDC has plans to build a year-round, 24/7 shelter on Griffin Drive not too far from their current facility. The campus is also planned to include a food resource center, where the food bank and the Fork and Spoon restaurant will be located. Construction on the food resource center is underway, and HRDC is fundraising for the rest of the project.
An adequate shelter is a key part of the city’s legal framework.
According to the Martin ruling, “‘so long as there is a greater number of homeless individuals in (a jurisdiction) than the number of available beds (in shelters,)’ the jurisdiction cannot prosecute homeless individuals for ‘involuntarily sitting, lying, and sleeping in public.’”
“As long as there is no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize indigent, homeless people for sleeping outdoors, on public property, on the false premise they had a choice in the matter,” the ruling states.
Mihelich also noted the fact that there is no 24/7 shelter in Bozeman plays into things, noting that some people do shift work and may need to get their sleep during the daytime, when the shelter is not open.
HRDC had to close day center hours due to staffing shortages. The Warming Center is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Jenna Huey, Emergency Shelter Services Manager, said the day center hours will be starting again on Wednesday, but it will still not be 24/7. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., though in the afternoons it will be for appointments or group meetings only.
“The day center is really a place where folks can come in, get access to showers, laundry, basic needs,” Huey said. “For folks that are working overnight, they can sleep during the day.”
One Bozemanite is excited for the day center to reopen. Michael — who asked that his last name not be used to protect his privacy — was spending a recent fall afternoon outside the Bozeman Public Library, where he had recently returned a book he read about nutritional plants.
Michael said he first came to Bozeman last summer and spent some time sleeping outside. He left the area, and then returned again in the winter, when he stayed at the Warming Center.
Now, he said, he stays there most nights, noting the city’s enforcement of not allowing camping in parks. Michael said he was looking forward to the building being open more during the day for people to take showers or to hang out.
Michael had nothing but good things to say about the shelter, and said he agrees that camping in public parks is not ideal.
He joked that Bozeman had “brought him back twice,” and said he now claims Montana as his home.
“What I have noticed about Bozeman is that every day, if you get up and you try to do something, something good will happen before the day is over,” Michael said.
