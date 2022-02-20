For 23 years, Dan Carty has lived on the 200 block of North Third Avenue near downtown Bozeman.
His neighborhood has largely been made up of single-family homes in those two decades, but change is on the way.
Carty lives across the street from a property that was recently rezoned from high-density residential zoning to downtown business district zoning, which is intended to be the area with the greatest density of development.
There is no development plan for the acre-parcel, but for Carty, it’s just another falling domino in his rapidly changing neighborhood.
During a recent commission meeting on the rezoning, Carty and a handful of his neighbors expressed anger with the city’s process for rezoning the area.
Several expressed frustrations that one of the reasons for the rezoning was to conform the zoning to the city’s future land use map, which is used as a guide for future developments.
“The bottom line is I see the process, pretty much from start to finish, is set up to favor the developers in any development action,” Carty said.
It’s a common complaint from residents of older Bozeman neighborhoods who are faced with nearby redevelopment proposals.
While some in the city argue development should lean into density and infill, longtime residents often argue that projects fitting those ideals are inconsistent with their neighborhoods.
The dynamic is present in the city’s growth plan, which was passed in 2020.
The plan acknowledges that population growth in and around Bozeman is inevitable, and cautions that any moratorium or attempts to limit growth through regulations could backfire.
Urban development, the plan posits, is preferable to sprawl.
Now, over a year after the plan was passed, its goals to prioritize density and infill are quickly coming to fruition.
But as the theoretical moves to the practical and loose land use predictions turn into rezoning proposals and site plan applications, reality is setting in for many residents.
While some may agree to the larger goals of the growth policy, like reducing sprawl by prioritizing infill and dense development, they might feel differently when a project is being proposed for next door, Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said.
“The difficulty is that people can buy in, theoretically, to your growth plan and say, ‘Yes, I don’t want to sprawl all over this valley. Yes, I believe in density. Yes, I believe that, given land prices, we need to be developing at a much more dense rate than we have in the past,’” Cunningham said. “And they believe all those things in theory until the project comes into their neighborhood, and that’s where the pushback comes, and that’s completely understandable.”
Growth policy
The city is required under state law to have a growth policy on the books, and to keep it updated.
An update was scheduled for 2020, and the city embarked on a lengthy process including surveys and public meetings of the planning board and city commission.
The result was a more than 80-page document laying out general principles for future development.
Those include designs that incorporate land use, transportation and open spaces; a variety of housing and employment opportunities close together; and that the transportation network be interconnected, among other ideas.
The plan also includes a future land use map, which lays out what uses the city would like to see on specific parcels of land should it be redeveloped.
“I think when we considered the future land use map we were truly thinking of the future as 10, 20 years down the road. But things are changing so quickly,” said Commissioner Jennifer Madgic, who helped formulate the growth policy while on the Planning Board. “It’s like a tsunami — radical change happening all at once. I’m not sure we completely envisioned that.”
In the area just north of downtown, one large proposed development and at least one other parcel that seems ready to redevelop portend a drastic change in a neighborhood of single-family homes and small-scale multi-family buildings.
Headed east into the Bridger Canyon, a 25-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Story Mill Road and Bridger Drive was recently rezoned to accommodate for dense residential, commercial and mixed-use development.
To many longtime residents, it feels like the ground is shifting underneath them as open field after open field and vacant lot after vacant lot gets bought and redeveloped.
In many cases, residents feel that their concerns are brushed aside or not adequately addressed during the rezoning or site plan review process.
“I don’t think anybody is naive enough to think we’re not going to be living with more density. If you’ve lived here for 10 minutes you know that density is on its way,” longtime Bozeman resident Marcia Kaveney said. “I do feel like the pace is favoring developers and future residents, and I don’t feel like the pace that the city commission is doing is equally balanced with the current residents or current citizens.”
Complaints
Though the policy itself isn’t law, the future land use map is the basis for many zoning decisions.
Each land-use type on the use map has a host of associated zoning districts to indicate what types of zoning the city would like to see on specific parcels.
For example, the land designated as residential mixed use is intended for areas that are largely housing, but with small-scale commercial mixed in. The zoning designations under the residential mixed use umbrella include the higher density residential zoning districts and a few other districts, like neighborhood business zoning.
The plan also states that new developments should be balanced with the interests of existing residents, and that “neither should overwhelm the other.”
Kaveney said it feels like the city’s future land use map is being used as “de facto zoning.”
Kaveney — who did participate in the growth policy public engagement process — said she is frustrated by what she perceives as the city ignoring a growth policy goal to “encourage Bozeman’s sense of place” by recognizing and honoring the history and character of neighborhoods and buildings.”
“One of the highest priorities was the people wanted to preserve the sense of place and belonging,” Kaveney said. “What’s happening is I think they’re being alienated by the city commission and no longer feeling like the sense of place is being protected, and they don’t feel a sense of belonging anymore.”
One specific future land use type, Deputy Mayor Cunningham said, indicated a big change.
Rather than refer to residential areas by that name, the city chose to refer to them as “urban neighborhoods.”
“That was a clear signal to the community that we expect higher density development to happen, and happen in areas where there has been lower density development traditionally, and historically,” Cunningham said.
Getting comfortable with density
But it doesn’t seem that message, when put into practice, has been fully accepted by every resident.
Residents’ concerns sometimes vary, but usually include concerns that the proposed zoning is too dense for the area, and will lead to undue stress on traffic and be incompatible with their existing homes.
Several commissioners acknowledged their concerns as valid.
A few commissioners said it’s an issue of proximity. While some residents did offer comments for the growth policy, many are more likely to chime in when a project is being proposed for their neighborhood.
“What happens is when you have things that happen in their immediate vicinity there seems to be conflict, right, people are more excited about something when it’s happening right in their backyard,” Mayor Cyndy Andrus said.
Andrus and other city officials said following the growth policy is key because it provides a level of predictability for developers and residents.
Straying from the growth plan because of neighbor pushback to a specific proposal could make the process less clear and more costly, Cunningham said.
“The process needs to be predictable, because the city doesn’t build houses,” Cunningham said. “When we say to the community, and that includes neighbors, includes developers, et cetera: ‘Here’s what we think makes sense for this parcel or this general area.’ You are signaling what you expect to come back in terms of development proposals.”
Developer Andy Holloran said he keeps a close eye on the growth policy and other city policy documents, like the capital projects spending plan and the downtown plan, when considering his own development strategy.
Holloran, who is behind the Canyon Gate development on Bridger Drive and the North Central development just north of the downtown area, is well known in Bozeman for pushing for infill projects with a higher density than their surroundings, such as the Black Olive building on Olive Street.
Holloran’s projects, and others where density is going in next to single-family neighborhoods, tend to draw a lot of backlash. But he argued the city’s codes allow different densities to work with each other.
“Given our business strategy there are instances where an infill site may well be surrounded by single family homes,” Holloran said. “Those zoning codes allow a different density to work together, whether that’s height, whether that is set back, whether that is a transition from the building height and tapering off, I think the city staff has done a good job of allowing a variety of zoning designations to co-exist.”
The compatibility of different zoning districts with each other is a controversial point for many.
Residents of neighborhoods where denser zoning and development is going in often cite concerns that larger buildings will tower over their homes, overburden traffic in the area and change the character of their neighborhoods.
Developers and some city officials, however, say the city’s zoning and development codes help transition between different density buildings.
Community Development Manager Chris Saunders noted that some older neighborhoods have a lot of density, pointing to an older apartment building on Koch Street that is surrounded by single-family homes as an example of how varying density types can work with each other.
“If we can put something and have it working there for almost 100 years, that gives me some hope that we can probably see similar positive outcomes with new development as well,” Saunders said.
Several commissioners acknowledged that dense projects can be painful for existing residents and said in spite of that, density will continue to be a factor in development decisions.
“We are going to have to get comfortable with higher density development going in all over the place. And I think that really, I feel comfortable with that because it is compatible. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with apartment buildings next to single family homes,” Commissioner Christopher Coburn said. “There’s so many things that are compelling us to just have to get more comfortable with higher density developments.”