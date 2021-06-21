Artists painting wildflower-inspired mural at RSVP Motel in Bozeman

Through rain, high winds and near 100-degree heat, Gabrielle Lewis, 29, and Candis Nohl, 32, have spent the past three weeks laying the base coats of paint for 220-foot mural.
Lewis designed the mural for the RSVP Motel and said the painting, which faces West Peach Street, generated a lot of interest from the neighborhood and by passing motorists.
“You’re doing a great job, ladies,” one motorist yelled on Monday out of a rolled down window while waiting for the red light to change at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and West Peach Street.
The comment was not unusual, Lewis said. Dozens of people have honked in support, offered encouragement or stopped to take photos of the now pink facade.
It feels like “we’ve met half of Bozeman and they’re all really nice,” Lewis said.
“It’s really nice to know that people are really liking it,” she said.
A few times, Lewis and Nohl have let pedestrians, especially families with young children, paint a few brush strokes on the concrete canvas.
“We’re starting the artists out young,” Nohl joked.
Nohl, who typically paints on canvas, said the scale of the artwork appealed to her and that she was excited to assist Lewis in realizing the mural.
The 2,500-square-foot wall is about 220 feet wide and about 17 feet high, Nohl said.
Lewis designed the mural to emulate vintage wallpaper, with an almost symmetrical design featuring flora and fauna surrounding lettering that reads “Bozeman, Montana.”
Each flower in the mural is native to Montana, including scarlet paintbrushes, lupines, bitterroots, sunflowers and harebells. The mural also features stalks of wheat, western meadowlarks, bumblebees, a grizzly and a bison.
The blush pink mural matches the original, neon Rainbow Motel sign — repainted pink in 2018 from a dark red — and ties in with the modern aesthetic of RSVP.
Lewis, who is a full-time illustrator, also painted two murals in the Seattle-area. She often drives along West Peach Street — she and Nohl live in the neighborhood — and said the empty wall was calling to her.
“You know, it’s in our backyard,” Lewis said.
She approached the RSVP Motel owners, Hillary and Haylee Folkvord, about painting the mural. It just so happened that the sisters had been thinking about hiring a muralist for the wall.
The two artists think they’ll complete the mural by mid-July, working 9- or 10-hour days and on weekends. Once the base outlines are complete — they’ve been painting right to left — they’ll freehand the details.
Lewis, originally from Texas, and Nohl, from Hawaii, both came to Bozeman to attend Montana State University almost a decade ago and never left.
The two met through mutual friends and now collaborate on various art projects — including the mural.
The pair of artists can’t wait to start seeing photos of the finished product surface on social media. People have already come up to take photos against the half-finished mural.
The two want the mural to not only beautify the neighborhood but integrate into it.
“That’s why we let the little kids take part in it,” Lewis said. “(The mural) is something that’s going to be here for a while and it’s a fun thing to add to the community and let them take ownership.”
