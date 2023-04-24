Let the news come to you

The artists behind a new art installation near Bozeman City Hall are hoping it will spur people to think and care more for local waterways.

“Revitaliseʌᴉʇɐlǝɹ” or “Revitalise Relatives” is an art installation consisting of two glass panels mounted on the pedestrian bridge over Bozeman Creek in front of city hall. One of the panels depicts a map of the Gallatin watershed with an inscription over it, and the other panel shows bison overlaid across images of water and mountains.

Both panels are slightly see-through, allowing viewers to see the running water of Bozeman Creek behind them.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

