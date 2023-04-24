The artists behind a new art installation near Bozeman City Hall are hoping it will spur people to think and care more for local waterways.
“Revitaliseʌᴉʇɐlǝɹ” or “Revitalise Relatives” is an art installation consisting of two glass panels mounted on the pedestrian bridge over Bozeman Creek in front of city hall. One of the panels depicts a map of the Gallatin watershed with an inscription over it, and the other panel shows bison overlaid across images of water and mountains.
Both panels are slightly see-through, allowing viewers to see the running water of Bozeman Creek behind them.
The installation was unveiled on Saturday to mark Earth Day. Artist Ben Pease said his goal with the piece was to illustrate water as a forgotten or neglected relative.
“Water is everywhere. It gives us life as humans, it gives our world life,” Pease said. “It’s the blood of our world. Without it, we wouldn’t be anywhere — and we’ve neglected it.”
The work was put on by Mountain Time Arts, a Bozeman arts organization that also put on the teepees on Peets Hill during Indigenous Peoples’ Day last year and the Yellowstone Revealed series for the park’s 150th anniversary.
Jim Madden worked on the art with Pease, and said Saturday it was prompted by the Downtown Business Association asking Mountain Time Arts in 2020 if they had any ideas on how to highlight Bozeman Creek.
Madden said they are hoping that pieces like this bring more awareness — and more care — for the creek, with the goal that when future decisions are made affecting the creek, there will be more support for revitalization projects.
Madden said they wanted to put the art in an area where people could walk by and take some time to take it in.
“It’s anticipated that this work will prompt lots of questions about water in the valley, such as ‘What could the Bozeman Creek waterway become if we as a community honored it rather than ignoring it?’” Madden said during the unveiling Saturday.
During the unveiling, dozens of people milled around near the creek and on the pedestrian bridge, checking out the artwork. Kids played at the creek’s edge despite the chilly weather. Pease, Madden, and former Mayor Carson Taylor, Mayor Cyndy Andrus, and Marsha Small spoke at the event.
Pease, who is Crow and Northern Cheyenne, told the crowd how last year, he decided he would take a walk along Bozeman Creek from in town up to its source at Mystic Lake. While he saw wildlife and plants — he recounted how he also saw trash, dog bags and other litter.
“It was kind of heartbreaking, because I thought I was going to go reconnect,” said Pease, who said he went home a little bit depressed and decided to research water conservation and regenerative ecosystem efforts.
“For me, knowing that people are working to restore ecosystems and restore waters and working in regenerative agriculture, it’s promising in a lot of ways,” he said.
Andrus also spoke to the city’s water conservation policies, and urged the crowd to do their part in keeping waterways clean.
“Bozeman Creek is the most notable waterway in Bozeman. It runs right under Main Street, under the Bozeman Hotel and most people don’t even know it’s there,” Andrus said. “We did not do a very good job of featuring it. But that is changing today with this piece of public art.”
Francesca Pine Rodriquez, Mountain Time Arts’ executive director, said after the unveiling that she wants people who see the artwork to ask questions.
“What would Bozeman Creek be like if it was perfectly healthy?” Pine Rodriguez said. “It’s fun to imagine that question, and that’s what I wanted to inspire today.”
