A group of residents and business owners have filed an appeal against site plans for a massive development just north of Main Street.
Lawyers for the residents and businesses — which include Rocking R Bar — filed the appeal against the North Central Master site plan earlier this month. The North Central development includes several large-scale buildings and is being put forward by Bozeman developer Andy Holloran and HomeBase Partners.
The development comprises four blocks between West Villard and West Lamme streets and North Grand and North Tracy avenues.
The site plans involve nine buildings that will have residential and commercial spaces, with nearly 500 proposed residential units and over 26,000 square feet of retail space. The site plan was approved in December.
The appeal is tentatively scheduled to come before the city commission in early March.
The appeal alleges the proposed development “converts what has been, to date, a dynamic, unique and central part of Bozeman into one developer’s plan to create a Bozeman in its own image.”
The appeal takes issue with the proposed development’s parking plans, alleging the site plan does not include enough parking.
The appeal also contends that the proposed development’s scale is inappropriate for the area and that the transition between the size of the development’s proposed buildings and nearby homes is too abrupt.
The appeal also states that the development would negatively impact the “historic integrity” and eligibility of the National Register of Historic Places for the North Tracy Historic District.
“One developer/development should not be permitted to alter the look, feel and function of Bozeman through a master plan of this magnitude,” the appeal reads.
Holloran said Thursday that the appeal is not necessarily unexpected. He said he feels some of the points in the appeal are “clearly subjective.”
“Everything that we are doing and proposing is in alignment with city code and has been reviewed, analyzed and approved by city staff,” Holloran said. “So again I think it’s an emotional rhetoric that the appeal uses, but it’s clearly not fact based.”
Holloran said they included input from nearby residents in the site plans, including suggestions to have concealed parking and a design that would allow pedestrian access through the blocks.
One building, an addition to the One 11 building on Lamme and Willson Avenue with 67 planned residential units, is already under construction. Another building with 44 proposed units, called the Henry, was approved last year.
A third building, called the Ives, with 99 units at the corner of Willson and Villard, was also approved.
According to city spokesperson Melody Mileur, the appeal puts a construction hold on the Henry and the Ives buildings.
The buildings’ site plans are approved separately from the master site plan, according to Mileur. The appeal acknowledges that, but states that the damage will already be done with the master site plan approval.
“An approved Master Plan creates the slipstream, or domino, behind which each building will demand refuge,” the appeal reads.