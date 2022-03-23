City commissioners approved the annexation of about 36 acres of land that is quickly becoming surrounded by development and zoned it for commercial and residential use this week.
The Bennett Property is located south of Stucky Road west of South 19th Avenue, near South 27th Avenue and stretches down to Graf Street, comprising 35.96 acres. Currently, much of the land is open field that has historically been used for light agricultural uses. There are two houses on the property.
Developers proposed to zone it REMU — residential emphasis mixed use zoning, which allows for both residential and commercial development.
Commissioners unanimously approved both the annexation and zoning designation for the property during their meeting this week.
Development surrounding the property has picked up in recent years. There are a host of office and apartment buildings to the east, and to the west the Gran Cielo subdivision has been under construction for several years.
There is a mix of zoning types in the area, including R-3, residential medium density and R-4, residential high density zoning.
Bozeman Senior Planner Tom Rogers said during Tuesday’s meeting — the first to take place in-person since 2020 — that the property is in a good location to bring forward some commercial services.
“One of our tenets or primary focuses of our community plan is to encourage simultaneous emergence of commercial development and residential,” Rogers said. “Clearly there’s a need in this particular area for that type of district.”
The residents, Marshall and Luzann Bennett, still live on the property.
Chris Budeski with Madison Engineering represented the project during the meeting and said that their intent would be to start with development on the south side of the property.
The REMU zoning district allows for a host of residential uses, including single-family homes and apartment buildings and is intended to allow for “compact, walkable developments.”
“REMU does permit, has a fairly lenient approach to setbacks, building heights and types of uses so we would expect to see a more mix of uses within a fairly confined area,” Rogers said. “We would expect in fact to see some kind of a neighborhood feeling in this area.”
City commissioners unanimously supported the REMU zoning. Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said it is the right zoning designation “at the right time.”
“One of the things we strive for is compact living, the precious nature of land, but also that we can encourage residents to go about their daily lives very close to where they live. There’s employment nearby, there’s a lot of residential and a lot of pretty high-density residential and that cries out for the type of neighborhood commercial, if you will, that REMU can provide,” Cunningham said.