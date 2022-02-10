A chunk of land in southwest Bozeman off Stucky Road is on track to be annexed into the city in the coming weeks.
Roughly 36 acres is proposed to be annexed into the city and zoned REMU, residential emphasis mixed-use zoning, which emphasizes a mix of commercial and residential development. The parcel is just off of South 27th Avenue south of Stucky Road and is in the middle of a rapidly developing area.
The 36 acres, which contain two homes, is near the Gran Cielo subdivision and development on Graf Street and the Nexus Point development. North of Stucky Road is a 96-acre parcel proposed to be annexed into the city as the West University properties.
“It’s turning into a very dynamic area,” said developer Greg Allen, who is behind the Gran Cielo subdivision, during a recent public meeting. “We view the REMU zoning as an extension of that.”
There is a mix of residential-based zoning types surrounding the parcel, ranging from R-3, residential medium density, to R-5, residential high density-mixed zoning.
During a Community Development Board meeting this week, Allen noted the parcel is in the center of much of the development in southwest Bozeman. Allen said their goal with the property would be for it to be a place where neighborhood-type businesses could exist.
“Our goals with the REMU is to create a neighborhood node in the middle that’s walkable to most of the residents as this section builds out,” Allen said.
The land is owned by Marshall and Luzann Bennett, who have been there for over five decades.
The Bennetts’ son-in-law, Rich Deming, spoke on their behalf during the board meeting and said they feel the REMU zoning is the right fit for their land.
“They’ve seen all of the development that’s happening around and they know it’s inevitable, it’s going to happen,” Deming said. “They just feel like this is the right time.”
The Community Development board voted to support the rezoning. The city commission is scheduled to take up the annexation and zoning at its March 8 meeting.
Community Development Board members were supportive of the REMU zoning.
“This is exactly what the Bozeman community plan envisions creating neighborhood notes and avoid in auto-centric development,” City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said. “This seems like an appropriate part of town to accommodate this kind of growth.”
