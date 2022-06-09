Developers are proposing to annex over eight acres on Davis Lane near Baxter Street in west Bozeman and zone it for mixed-use development.
The 8.5 acre, peculiarly shaped parcel is the eastern side of Davis Lane halfway between Baxter Lane and Cattail Street. The property is square on the bottom, but its northern boundary ends in a sliver towards the east. It is zoned agricultural-suburban under Gallatin County zoning, but developers are proposing to zone it to community business district-mixed, B-2M.
Bozeman Senior Planner Tom Rogers said at a board meeting this week that the zoning would fit in with other proposed and existing city zoning in the area. The parcel itself is enclosed by city limits but sits in a larger area of unannexed county “island” land.
“It’s in an arguably rapidly developing area of the city,” Rogers said during a Community Development Board meeting this week.
There are several other proposals for the immediate area around the parcel under review by the city, Rogers said. One is adjacent to the property to the south where developers are asking for residential-emphasis mixed-use zoning.
Two other nearby parcels to the northeast are also both proposed to be annexed and rezoned to residential-emphasis mixed-use zoning.
The parcel in question on Davis Lane has been slated for some level of commercial development in city plans, Rogers said.
B-2M zoning emphasizes commercial uses that “serve both the immediate area and the broader trade area,” according to the city code, and allows for multi-unit residential development as a secondary use.
“It represents about a 90-acre commercial node that’s been identified in community plans for well over 20 years,” Rogers said. “It's really on the intersection of two important streets, arterial streets, of Davis and Baxter Lane.”
The Community Development Board unanimously voted to recommend the proposed zoning this week. The City Commission is slated to take up the annexation and zoning at its June 28 meeting.
