Annexation approved for development near Billings Clinic site in Bozeman By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Sep 15, 2021 High density housing is likely coming to a 17-acre site near Billings Clinic in north Bozeman.The parcel of land annexed by the city commission this week sits at the corner of Davis Lane and Westlake Road near Interstate 90 and does not have buildings on it.The project is slated to become part of a fast-growing part of the city. It neighbors a residential property and the under-construction Billings Clinic site. Separate from the clinic site, a development with a medical focus is also planned for the area. Several commissioners questioned city staff and the developer’s representative on the zoning designation — the commission on Tuesday gave preliminary approval for R-5 density, which allows for high-density, mixed-use and residential development.Bozeman Community Development Manager Chris Saunders noted that if it’s zoned as such, developers will have to meet minimum density standards.“What we’re seeing is just the natural trend, given the cost of construction, land prices, et cetera, is (it’s) pushing development towards the higher level,” Saunders said. “But once they get above that minimum density level, it is their choice at that point.”Though there are no site plans yet, according to Matt Ekstrom with Morrison-Maierle. Ekstrom said during Tuesday’s commission meeting that the development team feels high-density, residential development makes sense for the location. “We went for R-5 because we were going for more density,” Ekstrom said.There was only one public comment Tuesday, but during previous advisory board meetings, the neighbors to the site expressed concern about the changing character of the land.Commissioner Jennifer Madgic encouraged the developer to keep the neighbors in mind while putting together the site plan and be sensitive to the nearby land uses.Other commissioners questioned whether designated affordable housing is being planned. Ekstrom noted developers don’t have site plans yet, but said higher-density housing could be naturally more affordable.The next step is to do the site plans subdivision process, Ekstrom said. Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham advised the developers to keep the site’s prominent location in mind.“This property presents Bozeman to those going by on I-90. When you're looking at Bozeman when you're going through our community for the first time or second time … you get an impression of the community from what you see from the highway," Cunningham said. "So I would encourage developers to keep that in mind, as they're considering their plans." Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. 