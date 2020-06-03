The Bozeman city commission endorsed the idea of asking voters for a parks and trails district last December, long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Now, as commissioners prepare to approve a budget for the upcoming year, they’re toying with how best to add the new fee that comes with the district amid an economic recession.
The pitch for the parks and trails fee outlined that it would cost residents $135 in its the first year. It’s meant to increase each year for five years and land at $184.
City staff proposed a budget, released last week, that follows that and sets the added fee at $135. It’ll replace the roughly $80 per year residents have paid for park maintenance that shows up in property taxes. Subsequently, property taxes are set to decrease by 9%.
The city will also use revenue from the fee to take responsibility for city parks that have been maintained by homeowners’ associations, which aims to relieve residents who pay for parks through both taxes and HOA fees. However, HOAs aren’t required to stop charging for park maintenance and could continue to work on parks in addition to the city’s maintenance.
At a Monday night meeting, a few commissioners asked about the possibility of making the fee cheaper and what that would do to parks maintenance.
Deputy Mayor Cyndy Andrus asked Kristin Donald, city finance director, about the impact of lowering that fee. Donald said all parks would see a lower level of service than what they receive now and that there would likely be cuts to some capital improvement projects.
Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy asked whether it would be feasible to hold off on the parks and trails district for six months, or even a year. City Manager Jeff Mihelich said he wouldn’t recommend any delays, especially as the city takes over HOA-maintained parks.
In an email, Mihelich said there are ways to ease taxpayer burden, but that cuts “could reduce the level of service and further delay needed capital improvements that would address some very long term deferred maintenance of city parks and trails.”
In an attempt to make the parks and trails district more palatable to taxpayers, city staff have recommended reducing the number of mills allocated to the city’s community housing fund. The fund pays for an affordable housing program.
Kevin Thane, chair of the city’s affordable housing board, said that taking money away from that program would be a “disservice” to Bozeman residents.
Commissioner Michael Wallner had Donald reiterate during Monday’s meeting that Bozeman voters approved the parks fee, saying that commissioners were just following through with that vote.
The new parks and trails fee was approved by 61% of voters on May 5, although the measure almost didn’t make it on the ballot.
Some officials had hoped to put the parks and trails district on the back burner after the novel coronavirus turned life upside down and sunk the economy into a recession. But by the time that discussion happened at the end of March, the deadline to remove the measure from the ballot had passed.
The city had planned to spend $24,000 on educating the public about the issue, but diverted resources to its response to the COVID-19 pandemic instead.
Regardless, the measure passed.
Wallner said in an interview he was shocked when he found out that voters approved a tax increase during an economic recession. However, he said the people of Bozeman have spoken, so he supports implementing the fee as proposed in the city’s budget.
“As a local government official, it’s my job to implement the will of the people,” Wallner said.
Mayor Chris Mehl said that it’s still early in the budget process and that everything is on the table in terms of modifying the budget. The parks and trails fee could be cheaper, but savings could also come from cuts or delays to other city services, Mehl said. Maybe a few street projects are delayed or a department isn’t able to hire anyone new.
Mehl said the core priorities of the budget always revolve around public safety — like paying for police and the fire department. Outside of that, he said he’s driven during budget talks to consider the cost of city services given the economic turmoil caused by COVID-19.
The proposed budget would have the typical property owner pay $2,568 in taxes and assessments this year, which is an increase of $103 over last year, or about $8.60 per month.
“I’m hoping that we can get that down significantly from where it is now,” Mehl said.
