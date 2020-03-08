The city of Bozeman has a problem with its parks.
Things were busy at Bogert Park on Wednesday afternoon. Despite some snow, in true Bozeman-fashion, kids were on the swing set, a few teens skateboarded in the parking lot and a family looked for ducks by the creek along the park’s edge.
In the backdrop of it all was the park’s pavilion, off-limits and encircled by a chain fence. The pavilion’s roof partially collapsed last year after rotten wood gave way during a particularly heavy snowfall.
Its failure is an extreme example of a mounting issue for the city of Bozeman — deteriorating park property.
City staff have said there’s a backlog of work in Bozeman parks that would take $7 million and 10 years to fix. Bozeman’s plan to deal with that problem is a new fee in the form of a citywide parks and trails district.
The decision will fall to voters through a mail-in election May 5.
As Bozeman Parks and Recreation Director Mitch Overton put it, for a lot of city parks, “the honeymoon period is going to end.”
Manufacturers typically stop making parts for park equipment that’s more than 15 years old. So, the city’s fix to something like a broken slide is to remove it, board up its entrance and wait until it’s time to cart off the entire playground.
“This is what we affectionately refer to as the disappearing playgrounds,” Overton once told city commissioners.
City staff took inventory of every piece of equipment throughout the park system in 2017, from its slides to the Bogert pavilion. They classified conditions as either good, fair or poor.
“Only the poor items got put into the deferred maintenance category,” Overton said, which created that $7 million to-do list. “Parks has had to be extremely frugal. So when our condition assessment says ‘poor,’ it is not a high standard. It needs to be replaced.”
As is, people with an average Bozeman lot —7,500 square feet — pay nearly $80 a year in taxes toward city parks.
City officials have said the proposed district would replace that. The district’s mandatory annual fee would ratchet up over five years, with that same property owner paying $135 in its first year and $184 by its fifth. Though each year, the price would be set as city officials see fit.
Without that bigger pool of money, the city estimates its backlog of work will reach $13 million by 2028.
Ballots will land in mailboxes in less than five weeks. In the meantime, city commissioners, parks staff and communication specialists are crafting a $27,000 effort to tell people what a district would mean for Bozeman.
Bozeman has 921 acres of parks and 62 miles of trails. That increases with every new neighborhood built in town.
It hasn’t been a surprise in city hall that Bozeman wasn’t keeping up.
In 2018, Bozeman commissioners raised the city’s standard for maintaining parks, saying Bozeman’s upkeep fell below national averages. The only way to hit that new bar is with more money.
Mayor Chris Mehl said the city waited until now to ask for a district because there have been other priorities like making sure the city has enough water.
“We have that opportunity now to turn to parks and trails and say, ‘Hey we’re falling behind and frankly, if you don’t do anything, the hole increases faster than inflation so doing nothing is a problem,’” Mehl said.
Bozeman already spends roughly $2.3 million dollars a year on its parks out of its general fund — the pool of money that every city department competes to get a slice of.
City leaders have called a district a “dedicated funding source.” According to the city of Bozeman website created for the proposed district, that “would provide the stability needed for the city to be proactive (not reactive) in how they maintain and operate parks and trails.”
According to the district’s ballot language, the money could go toward “providing maintenance, purchasing and improving services for city-owned or managed parks, open space and trails.” That includes more equipment and staff.
The district would also change how city parks are managed.
The city’s standard practice has been to require property owners to maintain city-dedicated parkland, leaving homeowner associations with the tab for most new parks. The city added 37 of those neighborhood parks from 2010 to 2018.
Overton said that creates a “double tax” as those homeowners still pay taxes toward parks. But he said there’s another equity issue with the standing system.
“When the city is not managing all of the city’s parks and trails, there becomes a disparity between the quality of the systems,” Overton said. “Not everyone is living close to quality parks and trails.”
Districts aren’t new. The city uses districts to collect money for its tree and street maintenance.
In 2007, commissioners adopted a park and open space plan that listed a district or “equivalent alternative” among its top 10 goals.
Overton said the idea goes back even further than that. He quoted a 1996 document by memory that mentioned a neighborhood would care for a park “until which time” the city created a district.
“This was the stopgap,” Overton said.
If the district passes May 5, the parks department would take over managing all city parks by July 1.
Overton said that fast turnaround can be intimidating for the already swamped crew. But he said they’re planning for it. The park’s department has a five-year plan just in case the city takes back managing all of its outdoor property.
He said the first new hire would be a contract specialist to keep working with the crews that homeowner associations currently pay to care for city parks. In some cases the contractors would remain and in others, the city’s department would grow to cover more ground.
“We really want to just provide the best service we can to the public the most efficient way possible,” Overton said. “This is the tool that will allow us to plan ahead for our future growth.”
The city’s elected leaders doubled down on moving toward a new district for parks and trails in 2018.
“Clean, safe and good repair seems pretty basic in my mind,” Deputy Mayor Cyndy Andrus — then mayor — said at the time. “That doesn’t seem like we are asking too much.”
Last December, commissioners voted 3-2 to add the issue to the May ballot. Andrus and commissioners I-Ho Pomeroy and Terry Cunningham supported the vote. The first vote against the idea came from former commissioner Jeff Krauss, who has long pushed against the district.
In a recent interview, Krauss said people in Bozeman are tired of being asked for more money.
“This idea we’re going to neglect the parks for so long the pavilion falls in, and then we’re going to go to the voters and say we have a backlog, where is the accountability in that,” Krauss said.
While city officials say a district would replace people’s park tax, Krauss argues there’s nothing written down to pledge that will happen. City staff have also said the district would only take what is needed, as spelled out in the ballot language.
Krauss countered districts don’t have a cap “so it could just grow and grow.”
“If there needs to be more money for park maintenance, then that need should compete within the general fund with every other thing that we do as we set our priorities,” Krauss said. “This is the way to duck some of the responsibility for priority setting.”
Commissioner Michael Wallner, elected to fill Krauss’ seat on the commission this year, declined to comment on the commission’s decision to put a parks district on the May ballot, saying he wasn’t part of that decision. He said ultimately it will be up to voters.
“What I will say is that Jeff Krauss is a smart man,” Wallner said.
Mayor Mehl was the surprise second vote against putting the district on the ballot.
At the time, Mehl called the city’s ballot language confusing and said it would go behind a series of school district requests that could wear voters out.
He proposed different ballot language but as the clock passed 10 p.m., he never got the support needed to make that change. In the final vote, Mehl called the effort a “disservice” to staff and whoever the city spent time talking to about the district.
“I’m not interested in spending public money on something at the end of the ballot that can’t pass,” Mehl said during the vote Dec. 2.
Now, Mehl is among the city officials on call to educate people about the proposal over the next month.
During an interview last week, Mehl said his flip from December to now is likely because it was late and he was frustrated when he said the district didn’t have a chance.
Mehl said anywhere four or more gather who want to hear about the district — a business, a family — “send us a note.” He said the city’s goal is to hit more than 100 events to educate people on the issue.
From there, it will be up to voters.
“We’ll just have to see what happens,” Mehl said. “If we’re told ‘no,’ we’ll go out to the people and say ‘what is the level of service you want?”