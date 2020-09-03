The recent public release of city documents has prompted the Bozeman City Commission to schedule a special meeting for Tuesday at which they will discuss the behavior of Mayor Chris Mehl.
Commissioner Terry Cunningham said the documents show Mehl repeatedly intimidated, bullied and abused Bozeman staff, particularly women. He said they also indicate Mehl’s behavior led to the resignation of former city manager Andrea Surratt and caused interim city manager Dennis Taylor to consider stepping down.
Mehl said in an emailed statement to the Chronicle that he apologizes for his actions and welcomes the opportunity to discuss them.
“It’s become clear that my direct style doesn’t work for everyone and can be counterproductive,” Mehl wrote. “I deeply apologize for both my actions and results of my actions that made anyone uncomfortable. I screwed up and need to do better. I also want to be clear that I’ve never name-called or belittled anyone, nor interfered in city administration.”
The documents include emails and statements from Taylor and Surratt, Cunningham said.
The documents were made available on the city’s website Thursday. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Others may be planning to provide testimony or submit statements during or in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, Cunningham said.
Bozeman lawyer John Kauffman requested the documents through the Freedom of Information Act on behalf of unknown clients, Cunningham said. Per city protocol, the city attorney notified the commissioners about the release of the documents, which came in two batches, the most recent on Aug. 28.
Kauffman didn’t immediately respond to a call for comment.
After reading the documents, the four city commissioners — Cunningham, I-Ho Pomeroy, Michael Wallner and Cyndy Andrus — each requested city manager Jeff Mihelich schedule a special meeting at which they could discuss the documents, Cunningham said.
Cunningham said that no action, such as a vote on removing Mehl from office, would occur at Tuesday’s meeting. However, the discussion could lead commissioners to schedule another meeting where they could take action.
Cunningham declined to say whether he would request a vote or would call for Mehl to step down but did say there is only one “honorable action” Mehl could take.
Mehl took office as mayor in January. His term ends in 2022.
Andrea Surratt abruptly resigned in December after spending two years as Bozeman’s city manager. She is now the city manager for Sandy Springs, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta.
When she came to Bozeman for the job in 2017, she said it was potentially her last career move. Then when she resigned, she said she was open to the change after her mom died.
Shortly after Surratt’s resignation, Dennis Taylor was appointed as interim city manager, a role he also held in 2017 for about six months.
The city commissioners spent a few months searching for a new city manager. They reviewed about 80 applications and, in April, announced Jeff Mihelich as the only remaining candidate. He began working as the city manager in late May.
This story will be updated.
