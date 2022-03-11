Further construction on a large development just north of Main Street in downtown Bozeman could begin this spring after an appeal to the master site plan was rejected by city commissioners this week.
A group of residents and business owners filed an appeal against the master site plan in January for the North Central development, which comprises four blocks in downtown Bozeman between West Villard and West Lamme streets and North Grand and North Tracy avenues just north of Main Street.
The development, put forward by Andy Holloran and HomeBase Partners, includes nine large-scale buildings to be constructed over the course of several years. Of those nine, one is already complete, the One 11-1.0 building on West Lamme. A partner building, called One 11-2.0, is currently under construction.
Two others are approved — the “Henry” building on West Villard Street and North Tracy Avenue, which includes 44 residential units, and the “Ives” on West Villard Street and North Willson Avenue.
City commissioners this week rejected an appeal to the master site plan and the Ives building site plan, putting the development on course to continue its buildout.
The appellants could take the matter to court, which could further delay any construction. John Kaffuman, a lawyer who represented the appellants, declined to say whether they planned to appeal when reached on Friday.
Kauffman said he was disappointed by the outcome of the appeal.
“We just felt that the commission chose checking boxes over protecting existing residents and neighborhoods,” Kauffman said.
Holloran said Thursday that he expects work could begin on both the Ives and the Henry buildings as soon as in a few weeks to a few months, though they have yet to pull building permits for either.
Both should take about two years to build, Holloran said.
The development also includes the demolition of the former Mountain View Care Center at Lamme and Tracy and the demolition of the old Deaconess Hospital.
The old hospital building is over a century old and was designed by famed Bozeman architect Fred Willson. Though the city building official and the developer’s engineers found the building to be unstable and structurally unsafe, many historic preservationists and Bozeman residents were pushing for the building to be saved.
Though the demo permit was on hold while the master site plan appeal was being worked out, the demolition of the adjacent Mountain View Care Center revealed that the eastern wall of the old hospital building was in worse shape than previously thought.
City staff gave a greenlight to the demolition this week, according to city spokesperson Melody Mileur said Thursday.
“I would think the next project may be on the Mountain View Care Center site that is currently being demolished,” Holloran said. Then if we’re able to deconstruct the Deaconess Hospital that could be going in conjunction with that, but that would be at least a year out from anything starting there.”
Construction on the land that currently hosts the Medical Arts Building would not happen for a few years, Holloran said, as several tenants have leases in the building into 2024 and 2025.
Although the master site plan is currently approved, each building proposal will go through a separate site plan approval process. Typically after being submitted to the city, site plans are first reviewed by the internal design review committee, which gives comments to the developer, who then re-submits the plans.
Then, the plans go to public notice, after which the community development director makes a decision to approve or reject the plans.
Building site plans only go before the city commission for review at a public meeting if there are variances requested or significant deviations from city standards.