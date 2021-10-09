After a term on the city commission, Cunningham vies for Bozeman’s top job By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Terry Cunningham, current Bozeman deputy mayor and mayoral candidate, is photographed at his home on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham is running for Bozeman mayor and has a plan to increase collaboration with other institutions in the region to solve the city’s problems.Cunningham said he wanted to run for mayor to continue his work on the commission, which he joined in 2018. He was then voted to be deputy mayor after Mayor Cyndy Andrus took over the city’s top role when former-Mayor Chris Mehl resigned in September 2020.Before running for public office, Cunningham, 62, served on the board of Bozeman Health and worked with the Gallatin Valley Land Trust and other organizations. Cunningham at first resisted attempts by other elected officials to get him to run for the commission in 2017 as he felt out of his comfort zone, but eventually went for it after deciding it was a good way to make a difference.“I have become more convinced that commission service can have a positive benefit on the community,” Cunningham said. “I’ve seen it, I’ve seen a direct connection between what happens on the commission dais and our priorities and our most challenging issues.”As mayor, Cunningham said he would work to collaborate on projects with other entities in the area, like Gallatin County or the school district.Cunningham pointed to work he’s already done in that area, like working with the city, county and advocacy groups to undertake a sensitive lands study to determine areas where development should not happen, and connecting Bozeman Health and Simms to make medical gear during the COVID-19 pandemic.Cunningham said he has also opened conversations with large institutions to develop their own workforce housing and helped get an affordable housing project behind Lowe’s started. Cunningham said he would want to continue his collaborative approach if elected, particularly on issues like water planning and addressing the housing crisis from a regional standpoint.“Every problem that you can see related to growth can be solved with collaboration and planning and organizing, not letting it just happen to us but us being captains of our ship and saying ‘here’s where we’re sailing,’” Cunningham said.Cunningham said he would also work to implement plans like the Bozeman growth policy and to encourage and promote volunteering in the city. He said his accomplishments and ability to build partnerships make him a good fit for the job.“Part of my campaign strategy is we can solve Bozeman’s most challenging issues through collaboration, and it’s the partnerships that are developed, the relationships that are developed that are vital for that to happen,” Cunningham said.If elected, Cunningham would remain deputy mayor for two years under the setup of Bozeman’s commission. Whoever wins the mayoral race in November would be sworn in as mayor in 2023.Cunningham runs a sales promotion agency out of Bozeman with local and national clients, and he said the commission job “takes up as much time as you will let it.”Still, he noted that his time on the commission so far has been rewarding.“I believe that over the last four years I’ve been the commission’s loudest voice on affordable housing, environmental issues, sustainability, climate change, diversity, equity and inclusion, etcetera,” Cunningham said. “I believe we’re all called to make a positive difference in the world and I’ve found an avenue to do it in the city commission, and I’m proud of my record.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Tags Terry Cunningham Commission Work Politics Economics Institutes Mayor Planning Bozeman Cyndy Andrus Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. 