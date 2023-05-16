An affordable housing project with hundreds of units is proposed for a plot of land in Bozeman near the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
The site for the project, called the North 3rd Apartments, is off North Third Avenue and West Peach Street, next to the BMX bike park. The developers, DevCo out of Washington state, are proposing 216 rental units with a mix of one, two, three and four-bedrooms.
The developers are proposing to make use of the city’s new affordable housing ordinance, which allows some relaxations from city code standards in exchange for affordably-priced units.
The proposed project would be targeted to earners in the 60% range of area median income. According to the city, 60% AMI in 2022 was $41,760 for a one-person household in Gallatin County and $59,640 for a four-person household.
Chase Huber, a development manager with DevCo working on the project, said last week that they are gearing the project towards families.
“We wanted to provide some of those larger unit types … into the Bozeman community (to) help the project appeal to larger families — giving them space to raise their family and call the community home,” Huber said.
The proposed project spreads the 216 units through seven four-story residential buildings. A one-story clubhouse is also included in the plans. The developers are proposing to make use of relaxations from parking requirements allowed under the city’s affordable housing ordinance, which would allow them to include one parking space for each unit.
The developers are proposing 271 parking spaces, city planner Lynn Hyde said during a Community Development Board meeting this week.
The developers are also requesting a 20% reduction in the amount of open space they are required to provide in exchange for providing more housing units as part of the city’s “departures for housing creation” policy.
Hyde noted the buildings’ proposed size and scale is allowed in the zoning for the land, which is R-5, residential mixed-use high density zoning.
“The height, the size of the buildings, the density, area, is outright permitted in this zoning district,” Hyde said.
The project is under administrative review, meaning Community Developer Anna Bentley will make the final call. Bentley has 10 business days to do so after an extended public comment period ends on May 29, Hyde said.
Community Development Board members provided comments about the development in their role as the Design Review Board.
During the meeting, a handful of residents who live near the proposed project brought up concerns with the proposed heights of the buildings and potential impacts to street parking in the neighborhood.
Several board members brought up concerns with the design during their discussion, including issues with a lack of open space, size and scale of the buildings and whether it prioritized maxing out the number of units that could be built in the space at the expense of considering a good design for the future residents.
“The site plan…you look at it and it’s all building and paving with very little relief to that, and I find that troubling,” board member Ben Lloyd said.
The board voted 7-1 to recommend approval of the project. Huber said last week that if they get approval this summer they hope to start construction before winter, and expect it would take 18 to 24 months.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.