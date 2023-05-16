Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

An affordable housing project with hundreds of units is proposed for a plot of land in Bozeman near the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

The site for the project, called the North 3rd Apartments, is off North Third Avenue and West Peach Street, next to the BMX bike park. The developers, DevCo out of Washington state, are proposing 216 rental units with a mix of one, two, three and four-bedrooms.

The developers are proposing to make use of the city’s new affordable housing ordinance, which allows some relaxations from city code standards in exchange for affordably-priced units.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.