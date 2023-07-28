North 7th, Cat's Paw (copy)
An aerial view of the intersection of Aspen Street and North 7th Avenue in 2021.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A three-story affordable housing project is being proposed for North Seventh Avenue in Bozeman.

The project, which is led by the Human Resources Development Council and Boundary Development, is proposed for the southeast corner of 7th and Aspen Street, at 726 South 7th Ave.

The developers are proposing to build 40 units in a mix of one, two and three bedrooms that will be rented to those making 50% to 60% of area median income.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

