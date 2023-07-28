A three-story affordable housing project is being proposed for North Seventh Avenue in Bozeman.
The project, which is led by the Human Resources Development Council and Boundary Development, is proposed for the southeast corner of 7th and Aspen Street, at 726 South 7th Ave.
The developers are proposing to build 40 units in a mix of one, two and three bedrooms that will be rented to those making 50% to 60% of area median income.
Crosby Branch, a principal with Boundary Development, said the units will be rentals, and that HRDC will handle the qualification screenings and property management.
Branch said they plan to apply for federal tax credits through the Montana Board of Housing in October. If approved, they could start construction as early as April, Branch said, which they anticipate would take about a year.
“The longer we wait, I feel like there is a monetary issue that we have, but also our community will keep getting displaced and our restaurants and our small businesses will keep losing out,” Branch said.
The developers haven’t submitted any site plans to the city yet, Branch said, but they are working on the design.
“We’re trying to do a building that can be design focused,” Branch said. “We believe that just because you live in affordable housing it shouldn’t look like affordable housing.”
The total construction costs are anticipated to be about $8 to $10 million.
According to a slideshow presentation about the project, 17 of the units are set to be targeted to the 50% AMI range, and the other 23 to the 60% AMI. Under those restrictions, at 50% AMI units would be priced at $826 for a one bedroom, $976 for a two bedroom and $1,117 for a three bedroom.
For 60% AMI, a one bedroom would be $1,013, a two bedroom $1,200 and a three bedroom at $1,376.
Branch said during the meeting that Boundary Development purchased the 1.3 acre parcel in January, and while the tax credit deal would only require them to keep the project affordable for 30 years, they intend to keep it affordable permanently by transferring ownership to HRDC at that point.
During the meeting, HRDC’s Community Development Director Lila Fleishman said projects like this one are desperately needed in Bozeman.
“The number of homes for low and moderate income households is particularly dire,” Fleishman said. “We all know that those rentals, the ones that are coming online, are not affordable to the local workforce.”
