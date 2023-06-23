An affordable housing development targeted for older adults in Bozeman opened this month.
Timber Ridge is a 30-unit apartment complex on Tschache Lane in northwest Bozeman. The three-story building is intended to be for those 55 and older who have an income at 60% or less of area median income, which is for those making $44,000 yearly or less.
During a ribbon cutting for the building on Friday, resident Sandy Felland said the apartment complex came at just the right time for her: She recently sold her condo nearby, but then couldn’t find another place to live.
She was considering moving in with her son, or into a camper, when she saw an ad for Timber Ridge on Facebook.
“It’s very nice and new and fresh,” Felland said.
Felland moved in last week, and said she has already met a few neighbors. As she was talking, another resident walked by and said she’s also met a few people already.
“We’re all getting united,” the woman said as she walked into the building.
About 20 of the apartments are occupied so far, and tenants of the other 10 apartments are set to move in by the end of the month. The apartments were built by Summit Housing Group out of Missoula and will be managed by Highland Property Management, which also oversees the neighboring Stoneridge apartments, which are affordable apartments for families.
Paul Capps, Summit’s president, said they see a need for all types of affordable housing in Bozeman, but wanted to target older folks for Timber Ridge because of a lack of options for them.
Cheryl Cohen, with the Montana Housing Division in the Department of Commerce, said they saw an increase in need for older adults during the pandemic and as inflation has pushed up food and energy costs.
“(Rising) costs are felt more acutely by families on fixed incomes, placing them at significantly higher risk for housing stability,” Cohen said. “We know Montana seniors have been especially impacted by rising rents, particularly seniors in the higher cost Bozeman area.”
Capps and Cohen said since the project targets 60% AMI, rents can be no higher than $1,400 for a two bedroom and $1,200 for a one bedroom, though Capps said they are renting units for less.
Capps said they didn’t do much marketing for Timber Ridge because supply chain delays made it hard to know when the project would be complete. Even so, future residents found out about them, and Capps said he expects that soon, there will be dozens of people on the waiting list.
“There’s not many that are specifically set aside for seniors,” Capps said. “We think there’s more to do.”
