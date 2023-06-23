Let the news come to you

An affordable housing development targeted for older adults in Bozeman opened this month.

Timber Ridge is a 30-unit apartment complex on Tschache Lane in northwest Bozeman. The three-story building is intended to be for those 55 and older who have an income at 60% or less of area median income, which is for those making $44,000 yearly or less.

During a ribbon cutting for the building on Friday, resident Sandy Felland said the apartment complex came at just the right time for her: She recently sold her condo nearby, but then couldn’t find another place to live.


