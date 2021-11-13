Addition to building with popular Bozeman bakery proposed By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Nov 13, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A rendering of a development planned at the site of the Wild Crumb bakery and Fink’s Delicatessen. Courtesy of Outlaw Partners + OREP Investor Relations Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. The space around a building that houses a popular deli and bakery in northeast Bozeman is on track to change dramatically in the coming years as the property owner is looking to add residential units and commercial space to the site.The owner of the building containing Wild Crumb bakery and Fink's Delicatessen at East Peach Street and North Wallace Avenue has plans to add an addition to the existing rustic-looking, brick-and-metal-facade structure.Though the Wildlands Development plans are still under review by the city, Eric Ladd, CEO of Outlaw Real Estate Partners, is proposing to add a three-story addition containing 13 residential units and commercial spaces to the existing building. Ladd stressed that Wild Crumb and Fink's are not being kicked out of their spaces."They're not going anywhere. Wild Crumb and Fink’s are some of the most important businesses in the Bozeman region,” Ladd said. “Those businesses are absolute keystones of the neighborhood and the area.”Beyond the residential units and the commercial spaces, Ladd said developers are also planning to make changes to the outdoor patio seating areas, including adding in a covered area.According to proposal documents submitted to the city, the developers are planning to minimize impacts to the two businesses, though a new fire sprinkler system will be added to both spaces.The second floor of the existing building is proposed to change from office spaces to residential units, according to project documents.The addition would connect to the existing building along its north and east sides, according to the project document, and is planned to include an enclosed parking garage for the building tenants. The parking spaces for customers are planned to be moved behind and to the north of the new building, Ladd said. The residential units are proposed to be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Ladd said the plan at this point is to sell the units.Ladd said developers don’t have an exact timeline for construction nailed down yet, as they are still waiting for city approval. City Planner Sarah Rosenberg said the project is in the public notice period, which is open until Nov. 22.Ladd lives in the area and said Outlaw Real Estate Partners bought the property a few years ago.Ladd met with the North East Neighborhood Association to discuss the project, and took into consideration concerns residents had about the building’s height.Reno Walsh, president of the neighborhood association, said they appreciated Ladd’s willingness to get their input, but said he still has some concerns about light pollution, noise pollution during construction and potential traffic and parking impacts.“Wild Crumb is an institution ... he’s right to do his best to not interrupt either of those businesses,” Walsh said. “I hope they do their best … to not disrupt our life and lifestyles during the construction project.”Ladd said developers are going to work to minimize disruptions to the neighborhood during construction. He said he feels the plan is a thoughtful design."We're locals, we live here, and we want to have an amazing project that is a value add to Bozeman," Ladd said.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. 